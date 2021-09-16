Virtual Day of Peace first in series of BC Peace Initiative events

On Tuesday, Bakersfield College will bring together local peacemakers for a virtual event that is part of the United Nations International Day of Peace. The gathering also serves as a kick-off for the college's 2021 Peace Initiative events.
The special event, featuring short speeches by local peacemakers and musical performances, will premiere at 4 p.m. as a livestream on BC's YouTube Channel (youtube.com/user/BakersfieldCollege).
Speakers include Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian; Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh; Dr. Kathleen Murphy, a pediatric ICU physician at Valley Children's Hospital; Dr. Portia Choi, physician and poet; community leader Traco Matthews; and Neeraj Rama with the Gandhi Committee for Truth and Nonviolence.
"It is our sacred responsibility as academics in higher education to develop the minds and hearts of our students. It has been a thing of wonder to watch our faculty, staff and community members respond to this work and come up with specific projects and ideas to contribute," Christian said in a news release. "Community colleges have a unique role and responsibility, teaching the most diverse student bodies the fundamental knowledge and skills to be successful members of our communities."
The Bakersfield College Peace Initiative began in 2019 as a partnership with the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation, which held a yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. BC hosted speakers and events centered on Gandhi’s teachings and legacy.
Later Dr. Naina Patel approached Sonya Christian, then president of Bakersfield College, about establishing peace gardens on the campus. The college broke ground on the gardens this spring with plans to expand the gardens to all its campuses.
BC is also developing a peace studies program to provide students the opportunity to learn the skills and theories to tangibly build peace and manage conflict.
Other 2021 Peace Initiative events:
"Before I Die" art installation (Tuesday through Oct. 4): Artist Candy Chang's interactive project includes panels that read "Before I die I ..." stationed around BC's campus. Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to finish the sentence by writing on the panels and sharing their vision and wish for the impact their life will have.
Unveiling of the first BC peace garden (Oct. 4): Being held the week of Gandhi's birthday, the garden unveiling is a joint presentation from the BC Peace Initiative, Office of Student Life, the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation. Once fully completed, the gardens will be a series of linked spaces for "contemplation, meditation, promoting compassion and tolerance and engaging in meaningful and peaceful dialog."
Panel on Peace and Military Service (11 a.m. Nov. 10): Held during the week of Veterans Day, this seminar on the concept of peace and military service will feature speakers Deb Johnson, who served in Desert Storm and is director/founder of the California Veteran Assistance Foundation; Josh Dhanens, firector of Kern County Veterans Service Office; and Armando Trujillo, an educational adviser with the BC Veteran Resource Center.