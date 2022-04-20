Village Flea a big draw for collectors

Organizers of Village Flea at the Kern County Museum always hope attendees make a day of shopping at the twice-annual open-air market, but this time they've got a little more incentive.
"We've got you covered," joked Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's events director.
She notes that along with two coffee vendors — Brewed Awakening and 502 Cafe — to provide that needed caffeine, they will be serving beer and wine so guests can relax and shop.
"We didn't do it through the pandemic because ABC had restrictions (for large gatherings)," Charatsaris said of serving alcohol at the event. "Now we're able to."
Whether you want to imbibe, get the kids out of the house or just find the next piece for your antique collection, Village Flea promises to deliver.
This Sunday's event will have more vendors than before (last October's show featured 48 vendors). Items for sale will include lots of vintage, including apparel, and antiques, artwork, handmade jewelry, collectibles, decor, plants and self-care items (lotions, bath bombs and candles).
Vendors include In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (owner Dixie Brewer also helps coordinate the vendor list), Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store, Three Cat Collectibles, Birch and Leaf (jewelry), Jeanette Schumacher (art), Velvet Vintage and A Cactus Moon (plants).
Another vendor with a museum connection is Brocanteer, curated by Susan McCoy, wife of the museum's Executive Director Mike McCoy, who also lends his keen collecting eye to the wares.
"They specialize in midcentury vintage and have other antiques as well," Charatsaris said. "Susan is amazing. She does a lot of painting of our vintage signs on the property."
Those who make a day of it can enjoy food and snacks from KV's Southern BBQ, The Teppanyaki Guys, Rainbow Tacos and Asada Fries, Kona Ice (shaved ice), Three Bullies Ice Cream and Brenda’s Sweet Treats.
Charatsaris recommends those who think they may take home some unwieldy treasures should bring out a wagon or rolling basket to cart away their finds.
And even though she organizes the event, Charatsaris is not immune to finding more collectibles for her own collection.
"Fortunately I have a three-bedroom house for my office on the property."