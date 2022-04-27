Village Fest on tap for Sept. 10

It was the party of the year: a massive, one-night, all-inclusive event raising money for Kern County kids who needed it most, but when the pandemic hit, Village Fest had to exit stage left.
Now, after a two-year hiatus, the festival is back and better than ever, ready to rock the Kern County Museum on Sept. 10 for what is now the 26th anniversary of the legendary event.
"In 2019, we celebrated our 25th anniversary and the feeling was amazing. We were ready to head into year 26 when COVID hit," said co-founding member and organizer Ralph Fruguglietti. "The pandemic really shut us down and there were times when we wondered if we'd be able to resurrect this important event."
Village Fest traditionally takes place the first Saturday after Labor Day and commands the entire 16 acres of the Kern County Museum, creating a grownup's paradise for thousands of ticket holders. For the price of entry, attendees have access to more than 100 beers, 50 wines and over 30 local restaurants handing out unlimited food samples, in addition to five stages with over 15 bands and local DJ pop-up booths keeping the crowd dancing across the venue.
The legends of Village Fest are many. Longtime attendees reminisce about the year it was moved from the top of a downtown parking garage because the structure began to sway under the weight of excited attendees dancing the Macarena.
"We told everyone they couldn't dance. All those people and all those bands, no dancing please," Fruguglietti laughed, recalling the event.
From rainstorms and name changes to oil busts, housing roller coasters and everything in between, Village Fest has persevered. Now that it's been through a pandemic, board members are waiting patiently to see if the support they've always counted on will resurface.
"We've been able to get it down to a science, but the planning takes about eight months and we rely heavily on sponsors and volunteers," said Bonnie Hosick, who's worked alongside Fruguglietti since the beginning. She said the event wouldn't happen this year without some important partners.
"Our proceeds directly benefit children in Kern County through CAREForKids.org and without dedicated sponsors like Dos Equis, Tecate Alta and more we would not be able to make our grants available," said Hosick.
The CARE in CAREforKids.org stands for Children's Advocates Resource Endowment and since 2005 it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County. All the money stays local, and that promise is what keeps sponsors, volunteers and attendees coming back year after year.
"We call it the original party of the year because it really is the standout event in Bakersfield," Fruguglietti said. "But at the end of the day, the festivities take a back seat to the money raised for local children. Our team is strong because of the good work we do, and it gets stronger every year. Even if we had to take a little break."
Village Fest 2022 will place Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets are on sale now through Bakersfieldvillagefest.com and Eventbrite with early bird pricing now available.
"We know things are roaring back to life and people have a lot of options when it comes to events," said Hosick. "We hope the last two years have inspired our community to get out and do more, help more, enjoy more, celebrate more, and do it all in a more impactful way. Village Fest does just that."