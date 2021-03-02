Venture 'Onward' for Outlets' Cinema Under the Stars

As the weather starts to warm up, the Outlets at Tejon brings back its Cinema Under the Stars on Saturday.
The shopping center is hosting its first drive-in screening of the year with the 2020 animated Pixar film “Onward.”
"Onward" follows two teenage elf brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), who get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, Wilden (Kyle Bornheimer). It also features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer and John Ratzenberger.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with shopping and food trucks, which will sell meals throughout the day as well as prior to the movie.
Gates open for the movie at 5 p.m. and guests can find a spot where they can watch the film, which starts at 6:30 p.m., from the comfort of their car.
The Outlets at Tejon is located off Interstate 5 between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just south of the Highway 99 interchange at the base of the Grapevine. Coming from Bakersfield, exit the freeway at Laval Road – East (Exit 219-A).
For the latest information, check out The Outlets at Tejon’s social media (facebook.com/OutletsAtTejon or @outletsattejon on Twitter).