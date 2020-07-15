One of the little pleasures that Matthew Spindler enjoys is sharing music.
Since Spindler, the manager of the Fox Theater, hasn't been able to swap his latest findings from the music world with co-workers lately he's found a new way to discover artists — using the marquee of the Fox Theater.
Beyond Radio is the latest effort from the entertainment venue to engage the community while its doors are closed. The theater is asking the public to make new music suggestions, which will be shared via the marquee and its social media. There is even a possibility that bands suggested could play at the Fox Theater in the future, Spindler said.
All Beyond Radio suggestions are submitted through a Google form provided by the Fox Theater, Spindler said. The questionnaire gets to the heart of sharing music and asks questions about who the band is and why people should listen.
"It's something I've done a lot with the staff," Spindler said. "We were brainstorming ideas on fun things to do with the community."
Getting creative is nothing new for the Fox, which has been raising funds with its Marquee Inspired effort since closing its doors in March.
"It's definitely been a successful campaign," Spindler said. "Something is better than nothing. We wanted something to show that we are still out there with the community."
The Fox Theater is part of the National Independent Venue Association, an organization that formed in March to represent small venues and have made an effort to be included in federal relief programs. Over the last four months, NIVA has brought together more than 2,000 independent community halls across the U.S. making the push for federal assistance, said NIVA communication director Audrey Schaefer.
"This is not a small group looking for a handout," Schaefer said in a previous interview with The Californian. "Some businesses are able to adapt. You cannot pick up and deliver the live music experience. We're used to going at it alone but this is the time when we need help."
Beyond the emotional aspect, live venues also serve as a large boost to local economies. In 2017, the National Endowment for the Arts found that arts and culture contributed $877 billion to the nation's gross domestic product.
According to entertainment database Pollstar, venues are expected to lose up to $8.9 billion of revenue if they are closed for the rest of 2020.
National Independent Venue Association launched the "Save Our Stages" campaign in early July to urge anyone that enjoys live entertainment to reach out to their representatives to support "The RESTART Act." If passed by Congress, it would offer partially forgivable loans to small businesses that had a greater than 25 percent drop in total income since the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, music companies and streaming services including Spotify, YouTube, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and more released a letter to legislators advocating for aid for small venues.
“The ominous reality is venues will be shutdown indefinitely, likely extending deep into 2021, as these gathering places which host live music and comedy are in the final stage of nearly every jurisdictions’ reopening plans; many are not permitted to open until there’s a vaccine or cure,” the letter said. “The ability to open at partial capacity is not economically feasible for most. Rents, utilities, payroll, taxes, insurance, and artist pay are fixed costs; they are not on a sliding scale that matches the capacity venues are permitted to host.”
For marquee messages, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line "MARQUEE INSPIRED" or visit thebakersfieldfox.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.