Valley Children's Ice Center

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Bate enjoys her first skating experience with aunt Erica Diaz at the Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield Dec. 23, 2019.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian file art

Due to recent guidance from California authorities and Canters for Disease Control and Prevention, the Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield will close.

The ice skating rink usually houses free skating, hockey and a skating academy is closed for an indefinite period of time.

For updates on reopening dates, registration questions and future schedules visit vcicecenter.com.

Bowen West can be reached at 661-395-7660.

