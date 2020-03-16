Due to recent guidance from California authorities and Canters for Disease Control and Prevention, the Valley Children's Ice Center of Bakersfield will close.
The ice skating rink usually houses free skating, hockey and a skating academy is closed for an indefinite period of time.
For updates on reopening dates, registration questions and future schedules visit vcicecenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.