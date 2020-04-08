In the summer of 1998, Kathleen Heisey, principal of Browning Road Elementary School in McFarland, was discovered dead in her home. The case has not been solved.
This weekend, the Oxygen true-crime show "The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes," will delve into the unsolved murder.
Paul Holes, a former cold-case investigator, is best known for his near-two-decade investigation of the Golden State Killer. Holes began his search when he was in his 20s, working as a forensic toxicologist before making the transition to a deputy.
Holes tracked down Joseph DeAngelo in 2018 by using advance forensic science to catch the prolific killer. Now, Holes and his forensics team travel around the country to help local law enforcement look at open cases.
The show takes extra precautions to be professional. Before filming, the crew obtains approval from the victim's family and the local authorities. After that, the investigation begins. With the help of the Bakersfield Police Department, Holes viewed photos of the crime scene and evidence.
The Heisey case has multiple suspects — a contentious colleague, a boyfriend, a Kern serial predator — but Holes wanted to make sure that there was nothing glamorous about solving a crime.
When asked about audience's fascination with true crime, Holes said that the genre appeals to people who could possibly want to prevent the same thing happening to themselves. But he leans more towards the empathetic side of viewers.
"I made a career out of it because I was curious," Holes said. "I've noticed that the audience of the true-crime genre leans heavily towards empathetic women. Fundamentally it's one of those core stories but I think it's also about empathy for the victim."
For Holes, the importance of getting the information out about these unsolved cases could lead to them finally being solved.
"In my opinion, it's a huge thing," Holes said. "The people in your area know someone or something that's close to the case. If anyone knows anything, no matter how small, they should contact the Bakersfield Police Department."
