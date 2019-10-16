I hate to use the word “curate” — it’s so overused these days — but it is the right word to use when speaking about Meridian Voices, and the music this choir performs.
Meridian Voices, a group of professional-level singers led by CSUB choral music director Angel Vazquez-Ramos, will close its inaugural season Saturday with another program of choral pieces that have been carefully chosen — curated — according to a particular theme.
Titled, “Influence,” Saturday’s performance looks at music inspired by Gregorian chant and the French choral tradition: Maurice Durufle’s “Quatre Motets sur des thèmes grégoriens” (“Four motets on Gregorian themes”), “Six Chansons” (“Six Songs”) by Paul Hindemith and Gabriel Faure’s Requiem Mass.
“We love this repertoire!” Vazquez-Ramos wrote. “We like performing (these works) because of its (sic) beauty, elegance and complexity.”
Durufle’s “Four Motets” are based on four Roman Catholic Latin chants, which are single lines of melody, that have been woven into choral settings. Faure’s famous Requiem Mass for choir, soloists and orchestra is that composer’s best-known work and one of the most famous of the settings of the Roman Catholic Mass for the dead.
It is common to hear the music of Duruflé and Fauré performed on the same program; the surprise in Saturday’s concert is the inclusion of Hindemith’s “Six Chansons,” a musical setting of six short poems that combine images from nature with the inner life of the heart and the soul. Although written in French, both the music and poems are the work of German artists — Hindemith the composer and poet Rainer Maria Rilke, both of whom had an extraordinary gift for language. Hindemith uses the centuries-old techniques of word-painting to illustrate the texts in these short songs — the shortest is 24 seconds — and with this collection set the standard for 20th-century a cappella choral music.
Soprano Ina Woods and Cal State Bakersfield baritone Michael Yunk will perform the solos in the Requiem Mass. The Synergy String Quartet, regular collaborators with Meridian Voices, will join the choir on Saturday.
Vazquez-Ramos said the choir already is making plans for next year, including a performance of Carol Barnett’s “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.”
