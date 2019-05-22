While the good weather lasts, it's time to get outside and run — or walk! The first weekend of June offers two chances to do so, and each has a sweet twist added, in case you need a little more motivation.
On June 1, H.A.L.T. Dog Rescue will hold its 10th annual Black Tie Affair 5/10K fun run. All proceeds from the run will help the nonprofit rescue animals in Kern County.
It will happen at Yokuts Park (4000 Empire Drive) at 7 a.m. Register by May 29 for $25 to guarantee a shirt and goody bag. After that, registration is $30, and extras aren't guaranteed.
For more information and to register, go to kerneventregistration.com or email haltfunrun@gmail.com.
On June 2, Bakersfield Classic Events will hold the Hot Fudge Sundae Run, one of nine themed runs it will hold throughout the year. This one is a 5K run or walk and a 2K untimed walk, happening at the Park at River Walk (11298 Stockdale Highway).
Day-of packet pickup starts at 7 a.m., with the 5K set to start at 8 a.m. and the 2K five minutes later.
Participants will get a shirt, a custom finisher's medallion and, of course, a hot fudge sundae. A variety of ice creams and toppings will be available when the sundae stations open at 8:20 a.m.
Runners can dress as their favorite topping to compete in the Top Topping contest. There will also be an award for largest team and age group awards.
Registration for both the 5K and 2K are $40, with registration ending on June 1 at 11:59 p.m. Kids 9 years old and younger can participate for $25.
Go to runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/HotFudgeSundae for more information and to register.
