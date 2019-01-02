There tends to be a bit of a lull in local events following the holidays but Ovation Theatre wants to fill this weekend with laughter.
Its LOL (Let Ovation Laugh) stand-up comedy series is returning for four shows over two days this Friday and Saturday. Headliner Chris Bowers is set to play both nights, with two different comedians joining either night for shows at 7 and 9 p.m.
For Friday's shows, Bowers will share the stage with Matt Jones and Scott Shimamoto. On Saturday, Danielle Arce and Eulalio Magana will join him.
Here's who is hoping to make you laugh this weekend:
Chris Bowers, a regular guest host on "The Bob & Tom Show," will headline the weekend, performing both shows on both nights. Comedy fans might also know Bowers from "Trial By Laughter" on Comcast and "Laughs" on Fox. The funnyman actually got his start as a motivational speaker for middle schools, where he apparently realized that if you can capture the attention of a crowd of tweens, you can command it from any audience.
Bowers' brand of comedy is positive, with his website's biography calling him "part life coach, part cruise director and part marriage counselor." Performing Friday and Saturday.
Matt Jones is a stand-up from Illinois who has been performing since he was 14. His sketch group, Branded Cattle Sketch, releases videos every week. Performing Friday.
Scott Shimamoto started his comedy career as a teen making his Southland friends laugh in Montebello. He has performed at the Comedy Store, the Ontario Improv and the Laugh Factory, among others. When he's not making audiences laugh, he might just be making his clients laugh: Shimamoto also works in the home mortgage business. Performing Friday.
Danielle Arce is an L.A.-based comedian from Phoenix who has been performing since 2011. In addition to performing around the country, she also headlined in Tokyo and has performed for the troops. Her comedy is described as hard-hitting, witty and sincere. Performing Saturday.
Eulalio Magana is a local comedian with an authentic style and surprise punchlines. His sets often involve crowd interaction, making for an unpredictable show that's different every time. He calls his comedy a cross between Mitch Hedberg, Rodney Dangerfield and Don Rickles. Performing Saturday.
