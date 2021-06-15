Twilight at CALM returns July 10

With the heat here to stay this summer, we're all more active in the cooler evening hours — and that includes the animals. California Living Museum announced the date for this year's Twilight at CALM.
The evening event, which runs Saturdays in June and August, allows guests to enjoy the zoo when night-loving foxes, coyotes and skunks will be more active. Bears also enjoy cooler evenings.
Guests are encouraged to bring their dinner and enjoy the evening. The Central California Children’s Railroad will also run up until 15 minutes before closing.
Twilight at CALM will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Aug. 7, 14 and 28. Admission is $8, $4 for children 3-12 and free for members.
CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park). For information, call 661-872-2256 or visit us calmzoo.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/calmzoo).