Twilight at CALM is back on July 9

A cool summer activity returns next month with Twilight at CALM.
Starting July 9, visitors to California Living Museum will be able to view the animal residents during the cooler evening hours.
The event, being held Saturdays in July and August, offers a better chance to observe the zoo's foxes, coyotes and skunks, which are more active at night.
Make an evening of it by bringing a picnic dinner to dine near the animals.
Twilight at CALM will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 9, 16, 23 and 30, and Aug. 6, 13 and 27. Admission is $8, $4 for children 3-12 and free for members.
CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park). For information, call 661-872-2256 or visit calmzoo.org or the zoo's Facebook page (facebook.com/calmzoo).