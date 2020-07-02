Although Lugnut Larry usually designs the playlist for his "Cruisin’ to the Oldies" radio show on KNZR solo, he might take a suggestion from a dedicated listener this week.
The radio host, whose real name is Larry Thomas, said, “My wife says, ‘You know what? You should play “Saturday in the Park” by Chicago.’”
With the lyrics "Saturday in the park / I think it was the Fourth of July," the soft rock hit a good fit for the holiday and the first Saturday "Cruisin' to the Oldies," which has been entertaining listeners on Sunday afternoons since last summer.
It may just get the Lugnut Larry seal of approval since, as a 1972 release, it's on the edge of what he plays on his program.
"It's great oldies music from the 1950s and '60s up to 1973," he said of the show's music. "I just didn't want to get too far. You'd be surprised how much the music changes between 1968 and 1973."
"Crusin'" is meant to evoke the past when a Sunday drive listening to The Crests, The Flamingos, Bobby Darin or Leon Russell was the way to go.
Working for the radio station for the last six years, Thomas also serves as producer for "The Terry Maxwell Show."
His passion, though, is classic rock 'n' roll, honed during his 40 years in the radio industry starting in his home state of Louisiana.
Starting his Sunday show in August, he quickly decided to not prerecord anything.
"The first show I ever did I just voice tracked it. I listened to it from my house and it sounded like talk radio trying to do music, with dramatic pauses before commercials.
"When you’re live, you get to smash it all together. It’s more seamless. The music can fade one into the other."
In addition to his Sunday show from noon to 3 p.m., he will also playing oldies from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays starting this weekend.
With about 5,000 songs on a flash drive, he develops playlists that stay fresh for the listeners.
Of scheduling songs for a second weekly show, he added, "It'll be a little more of a challenge. If I play it on Saturday, I won't play it on Sunday."
The name Lugnut Larry should be familiar to local car enthusiasts. Along with emceeing events like the Super Cruise Car Show and Ridge Route Run Car Show, he's actively involved with the Bakersfield Car Club Council and hosts Thursday Night Cruisin' at Chuy's on Rosedale Highway and a Friday event at Firehouse Rosedale.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, gatherings have been limited but the radio personality said he is looking forward to this year's Super Cruise, which has been rescheduled for August (but may be pushed back to October), and the First Responder Appreciation Day Show, planned for Sept. 12 at the Crest Bar and Grill.
Planning for events and radio shows keeps Thomas busy but he's happy to provide a diversion for these uncertain times.
"My show kind of takes them away from this COVID madness. Forget all your worries."
"Cruisin’ to the Oldies" with Lugnut Larry airs 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays (starting this weekend) and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays on KNZR 1560 AM and 97.7 FM.
