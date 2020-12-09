With the world and shipping being as it is, this is a great time to think locally, especially when it comes to gift-giving. This abridged gift guide focuses on books from local authors or about local topics.
Members of the Indy Pack — fans of the local "Indy, Oh Indy" book series — have a great gift option this Christmas. Creating a title for their youngest fans, author Teresa Adamo and illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova created the board book "Hello, Bako!"
Adamo wrote in an email, "Jen and I were hoping to find a way to have Indy return to her wanderin’ on the streets of Bakersfield, but in a different way than her first adventure book ('Indy, Oh Indy: Wanderin’ the Streets of Bakersfield'). As we sat quarantined and cooped up, we thought it could be the perfect time to take the fictional Indy back outside (safely, of course!) and have her cheerfully meet and greet friends in fun, familiar places."
In the book, the lovable rescue dog greets people and locales such as Mexicali, Big Shoe Repair on Chester Avenue and the Beale Clock Tower for a fun local adventure.
Williams-Cordova said she was excited to illustrate this latest canine chronicle with so many local favorites.
"In real life I would have to say Mexicali and Happy Jack’s are two of our favorite places to eat," she wrote of two of the book's stops. "My mom has taken me to Happy Jack’s since I was a kid, so it is super nostalgic for me. I was really excited that Teresa found a way to include it in the book (she was inspired by a young Indy reader who took his Indy stuffed animal to Happy Jack’s with him and sent us a photo). My daughter is a big fan of the big shoe. She was super excited to discover it really exists!"
Speaking of her daughter, Ofelia, Williams-Cordova also created another work, "Potty Like a Princess," based on her lessons in potty training.
"It was definitely created out of need," she wrote. "I had purchased several potty-themed books. They were all good in different ways, but my daughter happened to be super interested in princesses at the time. She asked me one day if princesses also use the potty, and that was the lightbulb moment!"
Starting with a version with stick figure illustrations on notebook paper, the artist developed the book with the aid of Adamo, who served as editor, to reflect a diverse array of young girls.
"Representation and diversity in children's literature is very important to me," Williams-Cordova wrote. "It also serves as a reminder that every child is different. Different bodies, abilities, personalities and temperament. Just because a potty training technique worked perfectly for one child, does not mean something is wrong if it doesn't work for another. It just means that child has different needs."
With even more books on the way in 2021, the pair said they are thrilled by the community support.
"We continue to be amazed by all the stories of 'connection' to our 'Indy, Oh Indy' books," Adamo wrote. "People read the stories, see the places and landmarks, the special hints, etc. in the pages that really are filled with the love that Jen and I have for this community. And they feel that — then they want to give the books as special gifts. It really touches us to know our Indy Pack is so connected to what we are trying to say with these books."
"This is the ultimate passion project," Williams-Cordova added. "We started doing this for the love of it, and we get to keep doing it because of the wonderful response from our readers. Every time we sell a book, it means we get to create more books, and continue to share our love for pets, Bakersfield and picture books!
"Potty Like a Princess" and the "Indy" series books are available at IndyOhIndy.com as well as Bobbi’s Hallmark, Cafe Smitten, Luigi’s, Penny Pet Products, Village Pet and Sweet Surrender, which also has Indy cookies in its sweets rotation.
For more information, visit the website or the Indy Pack social media (@indyohindy on Instagram and Facebook).
'Unbeatable Betty'
It's clear 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone so a story of triumph over adversity should resonate for readers young and old.
Allison Crotzer Kimmel, an English teacher at Centennial High School, said she was drawn to the story of Betty Robinson, the first woman to win a gold medal in track and field, for her new children's book "Unbeatable Betty."
"She's the only Olympian that I know of who came back from the dead to go onto another Olympics. It's a story about survival and resistance."
Robinson, after winning the gold medal in the 100-meter race at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, returned to the U.S. and continued to run. But what makes her story remarkable is what happened after a near-fatal plane crash in 1931after which she was first taken to an undertaker when she was found unconscious and seriously injured.
At the hospital, with internal injuries and a badly broken leg, hip and arm, she faced a grim prognosis.
"One of her leg was shorter than the other. It had a rod in it. Doctors told her 'You’ll never walk again, forget about running.'"
Determined to prove them wrong, she taught herself to walk then to run again, all with an eye on competition. Although unable to compete in the 100-meter because of the damage to her leg from the crash, she competed in the 4x100-meter relay at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.
Despite the thrilling story, Kimmel said she was unable to find a book on Robinson.
Much like with her passion project last year, "The Eternal Soldier" about a dog who guarded injured and dying men during the Civil War, she decided to tell the story herself.
"I always look in my writing for people who I think history forgot — whether it’s a dog or a female runner — the unsung heroes and heroines in history."
Kimmel said Robinson's story is an inspiration for young men and women, a testament to not letting adversities decide your fate. During the One Book Project earlier this year, which focused in part on female empowerment, Kimmel developed some curriculum about her book and Robinson for educators to use.
As we head into a new year that we hope will be better than the last, this inspiring story is a good gift option.
"Unbeatable Betty" is available at Russo's Books, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. For more on Kimmel and her work, visit allisoncrotzerkimmel.com.
'Cut It Out'
Budding thespians and directors as well as creatives will have a lot to takeaway from "Cut It Out: Collage Art in Ten Acts." Author Jennifer Sampson tapped into her extensive experience in live theater, which includes performances in Chicago, Denver, San Diego and New York City as well as directing in town at The Empty Space, Bakersfield College, the gallery space at the Bakersfield Museum of Art and with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.
Having "zero experience" in visual arts, Sampson turned to collage in 2018 after being diagnosed with a chronic illness the year before.
Sampson never imagined that she would be drawing attention with her artwork, describing herself as having "zero experience" in visual arts.
Subjects including living with illness, feminism, family life and domestic and social issues are rendered using paper scraps, magazine clippings, old letters and cards, found materials from nature and other ephemera.
"Cut It Out" is structured in three acts — comedy, the soliloquy and drama — with each piece set on a "stage" of Sampson's creation.
"It takes you on that ride, different notes hit you just right," Sampson said before the book's release this summer. "It's what a play should do, what a story should do, and I hope that's what the book does."
She enlisted local artist Erwin Ledford to help with the cover's graphic design. The book was underwritten by The Doug + Laurie Kanyer Art Collection, which has supported collagists internationally since 1980.
"Cut It Out" is available through Russo's Books, Barnes and Noble and Amazon. For more on Sampson's work, visit scissorsandstories.com.
'Rising'
It doesn't take much effort to see the impact that Cal State Bakersfield has made on our community. In celebration of its golden anniversary, it has released "Rising: The First Fifty Years at California State University, Bakersfield."
Written by CSUB alumnus Olivia R. Garcia, a former journalist for The Bakersfield Californian and current history professor, wrote the text for this coffee table book that also features chapters by alumni historians Julie Plata and Francisco J. Llamas.
Packed with photos and history, "Rising" charts the university's humble beginnings to its current dynamic role in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
It can be purchased through the CSUB Bookstore for $20, plus shipping. Call the bookstore at 654-2273 to purchase.
This is only a small sampling of local works that would make good gifts. Both Russo's Books and Barnes & Noble have local history sections so check with store staff for additional ideas.