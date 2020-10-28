While the author discussion normally wraps up the One Book Project, that’s not the case this year. Like so many 2020 events, it’s not the same One Book, as activities continue into November celebrating female empowerment.
First up is Thursday's Women Who March, sponsored by Women’s March Kern County. The program, which will start at 4 p.m. on the local Women's March's YouTube page, will highlight four women and their "her(stories)" of following their dreams and how they've sparked social change, inspired others and are leaving a lasting legacy.
Women’s March Kern County founding member Julie Sepulveda-Gibson will moderate the event, speaking with civil rights icon and labor leader Dolores Huerta, educator and “Dreamer” Ana Cornejo, and musician and activist Crimson Skye Hochhalter.
Lynne Kemmer, One Book coordinator for the Kern County Library, said she worked to frame all the events and activities in a proactive way.
"What I tried to do with these events was label them 'women who do' or 'women who can,'" she said.
This year's project has centered on the main read, "Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet" by Claire L. Evans, emphasizing the themes of women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and female empowerment. An author discussion with Evans was held this week, sponsored by Cal State Bakersfield, whose First-Year Experience Program requires college freshmen read and discuss the primary title as part of their first year.
In addition to "Broad Band," six other titles were included in programming to appeal to readers of varying ages: Brittney Morris' "Slay," a young adult title about a teen role-playing game developer; Lynne Kelly's children's book "Song for a Whale: A Schneider Family Book Award Chapter Book"; picture book "Little Engineers" by Haig Norian, about sisters making the perfect gift for their mother using full product development flow; children's nonfiction book "Women Win the Vote!" by Nancy Kennedy; young adult nonfiction work "Women Who Launch: Women Who Shattered Glass Ceilings" by Marlene Wagman-Geller; and the graphic novel anthology "Femme Magnifique: 50 Magnificent Women Who Changed the World," edited by Shelly Bond.
Physical and digital copies of the featured books are available through the library.
Kemmer said, "We are part of a collective through the San Joaquin Valley library system (that includes Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties). All of us are sharing books. It allows us to be able to circulate copies, so we have 30 copies instead of 10. We're buying a lot of digital copies."
Along with the books, there is more One Book content to tune into this November.
Still to come is Women Who Launch, a partnership with ShePower Leadership Academy to showcase local stories of success.
On Nov. 5, The Small Talk will give mentors an opportunity to share tales of their leadership success. On Nov. 12, mentees will talk with community SheLeaders for The Small Interviews
Both events will be at 4 p.m. on Facebook.
Two more episodes of Women Who Play — Women of Color in Jazz are set for next month as well. Presented by Lilly Jazz Project, the four-part series set out to highlight modern-day women and women as a part of jazz history who became known for their musical abilities with stories as well as live jazz pieces.
Upcoming videos will pay tribute to pianist Geri Allen (Nov. 7) and saxophonist Tia Fuller (Nov. 14). Both will go up at noon on the project's YouTube page.
Dress for Success Bakersfield will host Women Who Dress for Success at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 on the nonprofit's YouTube page. This program will focus on how to dress for an interview, choosing the right clothing, how to present yourself to your hiring manager and co-workers not only to get hired, but to advance in your field.
Other programming includes Women Who Engineer, sponsored by Chevron, with the date to be announced.
Videos of previous events, including Women and Science, an interview with "The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are" author Libby Copeland that took place Monday, are available in links through the One Book website (kerncountylibrary.org/one-book-project) or its Facebook page (facebook.com/KCLonebook).
In addition to partners mentioned above, One Book was made possible with numerous community partners including Bakersfield College, Bitwise Industries, Kern High School District, Russo's Books, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Taft College, Kern Literacy Council, Kegley Institute of Ethics and CSUB Fab Lab.