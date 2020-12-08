View the latest concert from the comfort of your own home Friday via Facebook. Under the direction of Dr. David Newby, the orchestra's performance will be a livestream since COVID-19 restrictions preclude the public from attending in person.
The orchestra will perform five concerti and selections from Handel’s "Messiah." Joining the orchestra for the "Messiah" choruses is the Tehachapi Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Angela Rodriguez.
Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor is in three movements with the third movement being performed by Jason Chen. After the finale opens in quiet suspense, the violin introduces the main theme: a lively gypsy-style melody played in double stops.
The first movement of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 will be performed by Celine Chen, who has won numerous accolades and performed at Carnegie Hall in the winter of 2017. Chen began playing piano at the age of 4, and is studying with teacher Nobuyo Nishizaka. In addition to her passion for piano, Chen is also the principal flutist in her school, a member of CSUN Philharmonic Orchestra and the California All State Honor Band. Looking toward the future, she plans to pursue music both as a pianist and flutist.
The piano concerto begins with a soft tolling in the piano, growing in intensity. The strings and clarinet produce the first theme with collaborating piano embellishment. Then the soloist takes the spotlight to introduce a yearning second theme. Both ideas are developed in lyrical fashion before a dramatic burst of energy brings the movement to a close.
Camille Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor will be performed by Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra member Lydia Lifquist. The first movement of the Cello Concerto No. 1 immediately introduces the principal theme with the soloist spinning out rapid triplets. The second movement includes brisk minuet rhythms. A short cadenza is added in place of a Trio section, and then a reprise of the minuet follows, but more vividly colored and more romantic. The finale opens with the original main theme, soon leading to a second theme, the minuet theme joining the main theme with a subtle transformation.
James Allison will perform the Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major by Richard Strauss. In the first movement, after a single strong chord for the orchestra, the soloist begins with a cadenza-like passage before transitioning into the more lyrical melody requiring lyrical and technical proficiency, in addition to a large dynamic range. The movement proceeds with the orchestra elaborating upon the soloist’s statements. James Allison is an aspiring young hornist from Southern California that studies with some of the best performers in the world. Along with playing horn he also dances, performs in a color guard, and was marching with Golden Empire Drum and Bugle Corps before COVID-19.
The first movement of Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto in A minor, Op. 3, No. 6 will be performed by Sandy Acevedo who is a violin student at Antelope Valley College. She has been studying music for 11 years and currently teaches violin and piano.
In "Messiah," George Frideric Handel offers a mediation on the idea of a Messiah; the text derived from the Old Testament, as well as from the Psalms, with later parts dealing with Christ’s birth, sufferings, death and resurrection. "Sinfony," "Glory to God," "And the Glory of the Lord," "For Unto Us a Child is Born" and "Hallelujah" will be performed.
To view the concert, go to facebook.com/tehachapisymphony at 7 p.m. Friday.
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, but donations are still welcome. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.