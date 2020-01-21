Those who said you can never go home again never appeared on a Disney Plus reality series. Hall Ambulance paramedic Anthony Dominguez returns to the stage of his former high school in Santa Monica for one more performance in an episode of “Encore!” that streams Friday.
Producers almost didn't get the Southern California transplant on board for the show when they first reached out last June.
"I thought it was a joke at first because he reached out through Facebook," Dominguez said. "But then I saw we had mutual friends."
They were gathering performers from Santa Monica's Pacifica Christian High School's production of "Ragtime" 11 years prior to reunite for the show that has former co-stars reprise their roles for an encore performance overseen by a Broadway-caliber crew and ensemble performers.
Dominguez had played Father, the patriarch of the early 20th-century family at the heart of the musical.
"In high school, I don't even know why I signed up for it," said Dominguez, who at the time was more into film and improv comedy.
His sister, Miranda Banda, who was also in the musical as actress Evelyn Nesbit, was also contacted by producers to return.
"Having my sister there made a difference," the 28-year-old said. "I don't know if I would have done it without her."
The TV show crew filmed with Dominguez in Bakersfield for one day in July, capturing him at home with wife Angie and daughter Genesis and at work.
"Honestly I did not recall any of my lines or songs," Dominguez said of preparing for the performance.
He said learning lines was tough since he was also studying for his paramedic exam, memorizing Kern County protocols, drug dosages and different treatment methods.
But Dominguez had a great coach in his wife, who had previously pursued acting.
"She's critical of acting," he said. "She helped critique my lines."
Filming for the show rehearsal and performance took place during a week in August in Santa Monica.
Those "five days until curtain" that the show touts were even more hectic for Dominguez who had to miss one day because of his then-internship.
Filming ran 12 to 14 hours a day, something Dominguez said he was prepared for thanks to his work.
"This job helped me be able to cope with the long hours," said Dominguez, who received his paramedic license in December. "A day as a paramedic has its own intensity."
Fans of the Disney Plus series know that some episodes are rife with drama, with performers working through unresolved issues or friction with co-stars.
Dominguez said he only hit one snag, when the director wanted him to kiss his co-star who played Mother, his wife in the show.
"That conflicted with my beliefs. I took a vow and I only kiss my wife."
He said they reached a compromise and he was able to kiss her on the cheek for the show.
His family got to see all his hard work pay off during the big performance.
"My wife was really excited. She had never seen me perform," said Dominguez, who also noted his youngest fan was also thrilled.
"Every time I came on stage, she told my wife, 'Oh, look, it's Daddy!'"
Unfortunately he did not get a chance to meet Kristin Bell, one of the show's producers who provides the show's introduction and appeared in the first episode the series.
"I was kind of hoping for a chance to meet her. My daughter would have loved to meet her. She's 4 and a huge fan of 'Frozen.'"
Dominguez said he had not stayed in touch with many of his former classmates but now the former co-stars are on a group text keeping in contact and waiting for the show's debut.
He said he's looking forward to watching the finished product Friday with his family and close friends. He was also thrilled to have had the experience, which he said is a good lesson for his daughter.
"I'm showing my daughter how to live a fearless life," he said. "This was an opportunity to show her how to overcome fear."
He also added, "I hope this inspires others to not be afraid to pursue their dreams or something they're afraid of."
The "Encore!" episode featuring Dominguez begins streaming on Disney Plus this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.