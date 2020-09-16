It's been tough lately to get out and enjoy nature. First with blistering summer heat then the poor air quality from the wildfires. Thankfully, as so many events have done this year, there is a virtual nature outing this Saturday.
The Kern County Historical Society is presenting a virtual tour of the Tule Elk State Natural Reserve led by Lori Wear, social/digital media manager and state park interpreter II for the Great Basin District, which includes the reserve.
Tule elk have a long history in Kern County. Once numbering in the hundreds of thousands, they were almost eradicated by the 1870s as herds dwindled thanks to competition with Spanish livestock, commercial hunting during the Gold Rush and loss of habitat due to agriculture.
Cattleman Henry Miller can be credited with early conservation efforts, starting with a small herd of tule elk found on one of the Miller & Lux ranches near Tupman. Through his efforts, tule elk survived and reproduced, with about 400 animals on his ranch in western Kern County by 1914.
In 1932, the Tupman Reserve opened, with elk roaming there and also transferred to other areas in the state.
Now at just under 1,000 acres, the current reserve isn't large enough to support a big herd. So elk continue to be transplanted to other state reserves, including Point Reyes National Seashore. Just last year, elk were relocated from the reserve to the Owens Valley where wildlife biologists hoped they would join a free-roaming herd near Bishop.
See the animals in action Saturday during the tour, which will be conducted via Zoom (meeting ID: 950 4548 0635; passcode: parks) starting at 10 a.m.
If you don't tune in to see the tule elk, the Historical Society has two other virtual tours planned later this year, both hosted by Wear. On Oct. 17, explore Fort Tejon State Historic Park and hit the virtual road on Nov. 21 for a tour of Red Rock Canyon State Park. Both are planned to run from 1 to 2 p.m.
For more information on the Kern County Historical Society, visit kernhistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.