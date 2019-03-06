You won't need the luck of the Irish to have a good time this St. Patrick's Day, but you might need a little help planning your holiday celebration. 

Fortunately, there's plenty going on in town next weekend, with fun for both adults out on the town looking to party and families wanting to observe the holiday without all the green beer and Guinness. 

Local bars and restaurants are getting in on the holiday fun with drink specials and traditional Irish fare both March 16 and 17, while one venue will go one further with a cornhole tournament. 

Families have a few options for both days, like heading to a barn to spend the day before St. Patrick's Day with some cute animals, or taking advantage of some drier weather with a 5K run and fun run in Kernville on the same day. On the holiday itself, they can wear green to get a discount on races at Track House Bakersfield.

Read on for more of what's coming up.

For adults

The Belle Rae

What: Second annual St. Patrick's Day celebration and cornhole tournament, with food, full service bar, DJ, slow-motion booth, drawing and prize wheel

When: 11 a.m. March 16

Where: 2104 18th St.

Admission: $10 cover charge; $120 per team for tournament

Information: 748-1070

KC Steakhouse

What: Irish whiskey tasting, served with four courses of Irish cuisine, plus finish with an Irish coffee with Dream Catcher Hazelnut Liquor and Bushmills Black Whiskey.

When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 16

Where: 2515 F St.

Admission: $75 per person; tickets must be purchased in advanced

Information: 322-9910

The Back Door

What: St. Patrick’s comedy show, with stand-up by Alyssa Suggs, Phil Kemp, Bebe Queen, Justin Brown and John Hacker, plus drink specials

When: 7 p.m. March 16

Where: 1105 19th St.

Admission: $10, $20 VIP

Information: eventbrite.com

Michelada Madness/ St. Paddy’s Shenanigans

What: A celebration of micheladas, some of them green for St. Patrick’s Day

When: 1 to 6 p.m. March 16

Where: Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave.

Admission: $13 in advance, $20 at the gate, $50 for VIP with early entry at noon, beer tasting, seat and laminate. Note: Bring spending money to purchase micheladas.

Information: eventbrite.com

The Bull Shed

What: The Aviators will perform and green beer will be poured

When: 9 p.m. March 16

Where: 2400 Camino del Rio Court

Admission: $5 cover

Information: 634-0720

La Mina Cantina

What: Parking lot party, with specials on green beer and Irish Trash Cans, plus music from DJ Jamito

When: 4 p.m. March 16

Where: 8020 District Blvd.

Admission: $5 cover after 6 p.m.

Information: 831-2777

Sandrini’s Public House

What: The Shamrock Shindig, with Mento Buru and DJ Mikey

When: 9 p.m. March 17

Where: 1918 Eye St.

Admission: $5 cover

Information: 322-8900

The Padre Hotel

What: Food and drink specials all day, including corned beef, beef shepherd's pie, Guinness brownie and more

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17

Where: 1702 18th St.

Admission: Prices vary

Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com

The Library

What: Green beer and drink specials all day

When: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. March 17

Where: 1718 Chester Ave.

Admission: No cover

Information: 493-0516

Wikis Wine Dive & Grill

What: Green beer, Irish specialty drinks, corned beef and cabbage and more

When: 3 to 6 p.m. March 17

Where: 11350 Ming Ave.

Admission: No cover

Information: 399-4547

On the Vine

What: $3 drafts, mimosa bar, corned beef sandwich and coleslaw and live music

When: 5 p.m. March 17

Where: 10711 Rosedale Highway

Admission: No cover

Information: 410-8545

McMurphy's Irish Pub

What: Music on two stages by DJs and bands, including Lost Vinyl, Groove City and Michael Spirit (a Michael Jackson tribute)

When: Noon March 17

Where: 14 Monterey St.

Admission: $15 after 5 p.m. or $200 VIP table for four (includes four bottles of premium spirits and two mixers, lanyard, personal VIP bartender/waitress and front-row seating next to stage)

Information: 869-1451

For the family

All Seated in a Barn

What: Wear green for this month’s Open Barn, a chance to meet the All Seated in a Barn rescue nonprofit and its animals. There will be photos with the animals, treats to give them, a Marley’s Mutts storytime, snacks, arts and crafts, food, music and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16

Where: 10332 Shellabarger Road

Admission: Free

Information: 204-4016

Kernville Elementary School

What: 5K and kids fun run

When: 9 a.m. March 16

Where: Starts at Kernville Elementary, 13350 Sierra Way, Kernville

Admission: $10 for ages 8 and younger in fun run, $25 for 5K

Information: 760-376-2249

Italian Catholic Federation

What: St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast, with pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee, plus Italian sausage sandwich lunch

When: 8 a.m. to noon for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Italian sausage sandwich, March 17

Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 124 Columbus St.

Admission: $6, $4 children

Information: 872-1543

Track House Bakersfield

What: Wear green for 10 percent off all food and entertainment purchases, including game cards, Bazooka Ball, races and virtual reality. Green beer and drink specials all day.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 17

Where: 3101 Gilmore Ave.

Admission: Starts at $15 for a single race

Information: 520-5278

Kelly Ardis can be reached at 661-395-7660. Follow her on Twitter at @TBCKellyArdis.

