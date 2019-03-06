You won't need the luck of the Irish to have a good time this St. Patrick's Day, but you might need a little help planning your holiday celebration.
Fortunately, there's plenty going on in town next weekend, with fun for both adults out on the town looking to party and families wanting to observe the holiday without all the green beer and Guinness.
Local bars and restaurants are getting in on the holiday fun with drink specials and traditional Irish fare both March 16 and 17, while one venue will go one further with a cornhole tournament.
Families have a few options for both days, like heading to a barn to spend the day before St. Patrick's Day with some cute animals, or taking advantage of some drier weather with a 5K run and fun run in Kernville on the same day. On the holiday itself, they can wear green to get a discount on races at Track House Bakersfield.
Read on for more of what's coming up.
For adults
The Belle Rae
What: Second annual St. Patrick's Day celebration and cornhole tournament, with food, full service bar, DJ, slow-motion booth, drawing and prize wheel
When: 11 a.m. March 16
Where: 2104 18th St.
Admission: $10 cover charge; $120 per team for tournament
Information: 748-1070
KC Steakhouse
What: Irish whiskey tasting, served with four courses of Irish cuisine, plus finish with an Irish coffee with Dream Catcher Hazelnut Liquor and Bushmills Black Whiskey.
When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 16
Where: 2515 F St.
Admission: $75 per person; tickets must be purchased in advanced
Information: 322-9910
The Back Door
What: St. Patrick’s comedy show, with stand-up by Alyssa Suggs, Phil Kemp, Bebe Queen, Justin Brown and John Hacker, plus drink specials
When: 7 p.m. March 16
Where: 1105 19th St.
Admission: $10, $20 VIP
Information: eventbrite.com
Michelada Madness/ St. Paddy’s Shenanigans
What: A celebration of micheladas, some of them green for St. Patrick’s Day
When: 1 to 6 p.m. March 16
Where: Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave.
Admission: $13 in advance, $20 at the gate, $50 for VIP with early entry at noon, beer tasting, seat and laminate. Note: Bring spending money to purchase micheladas.
Information: eventbrite.com
The Bull Shed
What: The Aviators will perform and green beer will be poured
When: 9 p.m. March 16
Where: 2400 Camino del Rio Court
Admission: $5 cover
Information: 634-0720
La Mina Cantina
What: Parking lot party, with specials on green beer and Irish Trash Cans, plus music from DJ Jamito
When: 4 p.m. March 16
Where: 8020 District Blvd.
Admission: $5 cover after 6 p.m.
Information: 831-2777
Sandrini’s Public House
What: The Shamrock Shindig, with Mento Buru and DJ Mikey
When: 9 p.m. March 17
Where: 1918 Eye St.
Admission: $5 cover
Information: 322-8900
The Padre Hotel
What: Food and drink specials all day, including corned beef, beef shepherd's pie, Guinness brownie and more
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17
Where: 1702 18th St.
Admission: Prices vary
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com
The Library
What: Green beer and drink specials all day
When: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. March 17
Where: 1718 Chester Ave.
Admission: No cover
Information: 493-0516
Wikis Wine Dive & Grill
What: Green beer, Irish specialty drinks, corned beef and cabbage and more
When: 3 to 6 p.m. March 17
Where: 11350 Ming Ave.
Admission: No cover
Information: 399-4547
On the Vine
What: $3 drafts, mimosa bar, corned beef sandwich and coleslaw and live music
When: 5 p.m. March 17
Where: 10711 Rosedale Highway
Admission: No cover
Information: 410-8545
McMurphy's Irish Pub
What: Music on two stages by DJs and bands, including Lost Vinyl, Groove City and Michael Spirit (a Michael Jackson tribute)
When: Noon March 17
Where: 14 Monterey St.
Admission: $15 after 5 p.m. or $200 VIP table for four (includes four bottles of premium spirits and two mixers, lanyard, personal VIP bartender/waitress and front-row seating next to stage)
Information: 869-1451
For the family
All Seated in a Barn
What: Wear green for this month’s Open Barn, a chance to meet the All Seated in a Barn rescue nonprofit and its animals. There will be photos with the animals, treats to give them, a Marley’s Mutts storytime, snacks, arts and crafts, food, music and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16
Where: 10332 Shellabarger Road
Admission: Free
Information: 204-4016
Kernville Elementary School
What: 5K and kids fun run
When: 9 a.m. March 16
Where: Starts at Kernville Elementary, 13350 Sierra Way, Kernville
Admission: $10 for ages 8 and younger in fun run, $25 for 5K
Information: 760-376-2249
Italian Catholic Federation
What: St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast, with pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee, plus Italian sausage sandwich lunch
When: 8 a.m. to noon for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Italian sausage sandwich, March 17
Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 124 Columbus St.
Admission: $6, $4 children
Information: 872-1543
Track House Bakersfield
What: Wear green for 10 percent off all food and entertainment purchases, including game cards, Bazooka Ball, races and virtual reality. Green beer and drink specials all day.
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 17
Where: 3101 Gilmore Ave.
Admission: Starts at $15 for a single race
Information: 520-5278
