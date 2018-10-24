It's the final stretch of October, with many Halloween parties, trick-or-treating events and other scares are upon us. Plan the next week right and you'll be able to get plenty of use out of this year's costume.
Whether you're looking for something family friendly or a little more adult, there are lots of options for ghosts and ghouls of all ages this Halloween weekend ... and beyond.
For the family
Looking for events for the whole Incredible family, not just Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl? Here are the places for a safe, fun, spooky-not-scary time.
Trunk or Treat at Chuy's
Corvettes of Bakersfield will host a special event during its Thursday Night Cruisin' offering treats for the kids.
When/where: 6 p.m. Thursday, 8660 Rosedale Highway
Admission: Free
Information: 431-7688
Trunk or Treat at Valley Achievement Center
The second annual event is open to the public, with food, fun and prizes
When/where: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 1300 Stine Road
Admission: $2, $1 for children
Information: 431-1466
Spooky sing-a-long and stories
Songs, stories, treats and a costume contest. Food and drinks will be available at The Links Grill, and kids eat free with a paying adult.
When/where: 9 a.m. Friday, Riverlakes Ranch, 5201 Riverlakes Drive
Admission: Free, but reservations needed
Information: 587-3801
Halloween Bash
Safe Halloween trick-or-treating for children and adults in the BC outdoor theater
When/where: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Bakersfield College, 1801 Panorama Drive
Admission: $1
Information: 395-4614
Night at the Museum
A fun, dark and spooky night at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science. Space is limited so reserve your spot if you want to go.
When/where: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2018 Chester Ave.
Admission: $8, $6 children and students
Information: 324-6350
Optimal Cares 2018 Halloween Car Show
Car show, trunk or treat, music, vendors, prizes, costume contest and more, plus food available from the Crest Bar and Grill.
When/where: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bakersfield RV Resort, 5025 Wible Road
Admission: Free for spectators; registration fee to show is $35
Information: 716-8000
Condors Home Game
Cheer on your team dressed in your "Stranger Things" and 1980s best — or whatever costume you'd prefer. Kids can trick or treat around the arena suites. In keeping with the theme, there will be a waffle-eating contest. There will also be a costume contest on the ice.
When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Rabobank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: $10 to $36
Information: axs.com
Halloween Skate Night
Skate in Halloween style and compete in a costume contest.
When/where: 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Skateland, 415 Ming Ave.
Admission: $10 per skater, includes skate or rollerblade rental
Information: 426-8059
Harvest Festival
Carnival games, bounce house, photo booth, cake walk and, of course, candy. Non-scary Halloween costumes are encouraged, for both kids and adults. Food available for purchase.
When/where: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St.
Admission: Free
Information: 325-9419
Trick or Treat at American Kids Sports Center
Trick or treat and carnival fun for kids, plus bounce house, cake walk, face painting, food and drink vendors and costume contest.
When/where: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, 3622 Allen Road
Admission: $5 per family
Information: aksc.com
Trunk or Treat at Lutheran Church of Prayer
Trunk or treat for candy, with other food available for purchase.
When/where: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 8001 Panorama Drive
Admission: Free
Information: 871-1289
Trunk or Treat at First United Methodist Church
Fun includes food, carnival games, costume contest, inflatables and laser tag, all leading up to trunk or treat for toddlers through sixth-graders at the end of the event.
When/where: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, 4600 Stockdale Highway
Admission: Free
Information: 325-1267
Safe Trunk or Treat
Hosted by Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office, come in your costumes for food, games and prizes. For monsters of toddler age through 13 years old.
When/where: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, KCSO East Bakersfield substation, 1700 Flower St.
Admission: Free, but space is limited to first 1,000 guests
Information: 391-7559 or 326-3053
Trunk or Treat at Wattenbarger Do It Center
Trunk or treat, plus snacks, toys and games, hosted by CasaVida and LifeHouse Church
When/where: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, 1616 N. Chester Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: 392-0700
Safe Halloween
More than 50 trick-or-treat stations throughout the grounds of Pioneer Village.
When/where: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31, Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.
Admission: $10 children ages 3 to 12, $5 for adults (13 and older)
Information: 437-3330 or kerncountymuseum.org
Trunk or Treat at Track House
Candy, prizes, food and vendors, all in a safe, indoor location.
When/where: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, 3101 Gilmore Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: 244-8286
Halloween Storytime and Trick-or-Treating
This event is geared toward toddlers, with stories, movement, songs, trick-or-treat bag craft and trick-or-treating around the library.
When/where: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31, Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: 868-0701
Trick or Treat Meet and Greet at BPD
Children 12 years old and younger (and their parents) are invited to come to the Bakersfield Police Department for this first-time event to meet staff and trick-or-treat around BPD offices and vehicles. Only children can wear costumes.
When/where: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 1601 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: 326-3053
Annual All Saints Festival
Trunk or Treat, food vendors, games, prizes, costumes, music and more.
When/where: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, St. Philip the Apostle Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway
Admission: Free
Information: 834-7483
For adults
Adults looking for a little Halloween fun have options this week too, with a few parties downtown and a murder mystery in the northwest.
Halloween Pub Crawl
Haunt the bar scene downtown in your Halloween finest with Do The Crawl's latest pub crawl. Admission includes access to drink and food specials, as well as contests, games, a raffle and prizes.
When/where: 5:30 p.m. Friday, participating bars and restaurants downtown
Admission: $12, available online only
Information: dothecrawl.com/bakersfield
Halloween Murder Mystery
An interactive murder mystery dinner show.
When/where: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, The Links at Riverlakes Ranch, 5201 Riverlakes Drive
Admission: $75, sales end Thursday
Information: 587-3801
Fright Night
Enjoy drink specials, costume contests and a spooky good time.
When/where: 9 p.m. Saturday, Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.
Admission: No cover
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com
Halloween Bash
Halloween decor, DJs, drink specials, food and, of course, a costume contest.
When/where: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave.
Admission: $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door
Information: 301-4681 or facebook.com/ElementsVenue
Drink or Treat at Track House
A taco Tuesday event with a Halloween twist. Come in costume for food, drinks, vendors and more. Plus, enjoy $1 tacos.
When/where: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30, 3101 Gilmore Ave.
Admission: No cover; 21 and over only
Information: 244-8286
For the movie lovers
For many people Halloween isn't so much about dressing up and going out as it is about enjoying scary (or not so scary) movies about ghosts, demons and other misfits. Local theaters are treating movie lovers to a few Halloween special screenings, a local pizza joint is going all in on a beloved director and one bar has all the terrifying movie trivia you can handle
"Night of the Living Dead"
Watch George A. Romero's classic horror film with two special screenings at Edwards
When/where: 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Edwards Bakersfield Stadium, 9000 Ming Ave.
Admission: $12.50
Information: 844-462-7342 ext 119
"Casper"
Enjoy the 1995 flick on the big screen, with multiple showings over two days. All proceeds from these screenings go to the Maya Education fund, which gives scholarships to local students.
When/where: 11 a.m. and 1:10 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday, Maya Cinemas, 1000 California Ave.
Admission: $7, includes a free snack size popcorn
Information: 636-0484
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
Don't expect to just watch the cult classic here, as audience participation is a must! Local shadow cast The Velvet Darkness will perform onstage with the film screening behind them. Anyone younger than 17 will need an adult to accompany them.
When/where: Doors at 11 p.m., show at midnight Saturday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St.
Admission: $5 to $20, with option to buy prop bag
Information: thebakersfieldfox.com
Horror Movie Trivia
Gather a team of up to four people and show off your horror knowledge.
When/where: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Tiki-Ko, 1919 K St.
Admission: No cover
Information: 493-0006
"The Exorcist"
Part of the Fox Theater's "Cults & Classics" series, scare yourself with this classic horror film.
When/where: Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Monday, 2001 H St.
Admission: $5
Information: thebakersfieldfox.com
Tim Burton Night
Tim Burton movies downstairs, karaoke and open mic upstairs and meet and greet with favorite characters like Jack Skellington, Edward Scissorhands and Oogie Boogie. Costumes are encouraged at this all-ages event. Drink specials will be available for those 21 and older.
When/where: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, Jerry's Pizza, 1817 Chester Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: 932-8890
"The Shining"
The last of Reading Cinemas' Horror Fest series of film adaptations of Stephen King novels is arguably the most well-known, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, directed by Stanley Kubrick.
When/where: 7 p.m. Oct. 31, 2000 Wible Road
Admission: $9
Information: 833-2230
