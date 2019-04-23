The Tree Foundation of Kern has planted many a tree in its 25 years, but now it's growing something else.
Branches and Brews, happening on May 3 at Temblor Brewing Co., is a new twist on the nonprofit's annual A Toast to Trees fundraiser. It will keep the dinner, art and silent auction, but at a new venue.
"We've never had it at Temblor before, so we're trying something new and hoping to draw in some younger people," said Melissa Iger, executive director of the foundation. "Young people need to take our places when we're not here anymore to take care of the trees."
The event, which was previously held at the Junior League of Bakersfield, will include dinner catered by chef John McFee. Iger didn't know just what McFee is planning to cook up but was sure it would be good. He has catered the event before and the food has always been a hit, she said.
Admission includes one beer or glass of wine, with plenty more available for purchase at the brewery. The new location will also provide a "lively" atmosphere, Iger said.
"We're hoping for more people at the new location and also hoping people will go out and wander around the rest of the brewery, and maybe people in the brewery will find out who we are," Iger said.
A key part of A Toast to Trees was its "Trees in Art" component, and that's not going anywhere with the revamped fundraiser.
Local artists have contributed pieces of their work for auction at Branches and Brews. This year's artists include Linda Brown, Art Sherwyn, Norma Neil and Greg Iger (photographer and brother of this event's planner).
"Usually they feature trees," Iger said of the art.
Also available for bidding in the silent auction will be items like a smoker grill, jewelry, gift certificates, baskets and more.
"I like to stay within the tree theme as much as I can," Iger said.
Guests can also show off their tree knowledge in a round of trivia, though it will go by another name at the event.
"Everybody has fun playing Treevia," Iger said.
Around 70 people tend to come out each year, Iger said. The event raises around $14,000, which helps the foundation do what it does best: plant trees.
"We plant trees to beautify our local landscape, be it schools, parks, neighborhoods," Iger said. "We also want to fight air pollution. I'm proud of all the trees we've planted. It's so important in our valley. We can't have enough trees."
Though California is officially out of the drought, it's still important to plant trees that do well in our climate. The Tree Foundation is all about "the right tree in the right place," Iger said.
Anyone is welcome at Branches and Brews, Iger said, whether they're a landscaper, arborist or just a fan of trees.
"The thing about our party is, we've had guests who came alone but left with a lot of new friends," Iger said. "We're earthy, down-to-earth people. We're not pretentious. Everybody is warm to everyone else."
Iger encouraged anyone interested to "come out and get to know who the Tree Foundation is and what we do, all while having fun."
