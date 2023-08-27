The headlines screamed: "Holiday air travel breaks records."
Since the airlines have crawled out of the dark days of the pandemic, air traffic has skyrocketed. People have been clamoring to get out and travel, especially on holidays, and the airlines are struggling to accommodate them.
Brace yourself. As we close out summer and round the corner into the fall holiday season, the volume is expected to increase and the challenges may mount. Equipment shortages and failures, staff shortages and chaotic weather have made the skies "not so friendly."
Although back in the day, air travel for people with mobility problems seemed impossible, today's laws and federal transportation rules require airlines to be more accommodating. That's good news.
The reality is that air travel still can be challenging for those who cannot walk, see, hear or have other disabilities.
"Typically, the airlines and airport personnel take good care of passengers with special needs," said Ray Watson, president of Uniglobe Golden Empire Travel in Bakersfield. "But travel can be very fluid. It always helps to pack your patience."
Watson urges all travelers — with or without mobility problems — to spend more time planning for their "special needs" and to not hesitate to seek assistance.
Whether you are mobility challenged since birth, or since a sudden accident, every problem cannot be anticipated, or avoided. Packing a sense of humor also helps.
Consider the story Susan Houghton, who is well-known in Bakersfield for her work with nonprofit organizations, tells about her family's vacation to Mobile, Ala., a few years ago. Houghton fell down stairs carrying her young child. She broke both her ankles and underwent surgery in Alabama.
"Now, I'm trying to get back to California with casts on both legs, a toddler, a baby and my husband at the time," recalled Houghton, who still bristles about the "cheap tickets" that required two stops — in Dallas and Albuquerque, N.M. — before reaching Los Angeles.
"Think of the visual of us in the airport: me in a wheelchair, holding our baby, all our necessary carry-ons, when you travel with a baby. My ex-husband is pushing the wheelchair and holding onto a 2-year-old. We were quite a sight."
Houghton's horror story continued when she reached Los Angeles. She could not fit into her family car with her casted legs and had to call her parents to drive her home.
From her travel experience and during her recovery time, she said she learned to appreciate the challenges people in wheelchairs face.
Sandra Larson is a longtime organizer for Friendship Force of Kern County. The group is part of an international association that travels to other countries and locally hosts international travelers. While many of the members are elderly, Larson said they must be unassisted, or accompanied by someone who can help if they travel with the group.
But whether it is traveling with a group, or alone, Larson warns travel is unpredictable.
"My advice is to get a mindset before you leave that if you need help, you will ask for it," she said. "Scope out the help options available before you leave."
She recalled flying from Bakersfield to the East Coast, when her husband developed a sudden extreme weakness that likely was due to medication.
"We got to LAX and found out we had to change terminals," said Larson, who was unprepared for the health crisis and had not arranged for wheelchair service to transfer to a distant gate.
"But I do know the fairly short walk was terrifyingly difficult and took forever. I hope I know better than to try such a walk again unassisted."
Heidi Allison is a believer in asking for help. She and her husband, Robert, a retired Bakersfield College administrator, travel extensively on international and domestic flights.
"I sometimes have difficulty walking due to back pain," she explained. "I frequently request a wheelchair prior to my flights. I have been very pleased with the wheelchair attendants almost everywhere on all airlines. This usually gets us through security more quickly, too."
A disability law passed by Congress in the 1980s and years of federal rulemaking are intended to make travel for people with mobility challenges less challenging. Frequent travelers and travel agents offer advice that can help even able-bodied travelers.
Request help in advance: If there is any doubt about how to proceed, request a wheelchair, or special assistance when you make your booking. It's harder to arrange, while traveling, or if you don't feel up to the long gate change after you arrive. Requesting a wheelchair generally is included on a questionnaire travelers fill out when they make their reservations. List your allergies and your need for such things as special diets and wheelchairs.
Tip well: Usually there is no charge for special services, such as wheelchair service. But attendants are low-paid. They perform a valuable service. Reward them.
Plan in advance: If possible, avoid connections. Arranging nonstop flights might not always be possible and can be more expensive, but they are worth it. If connections are required, build in additional time to maneuver a wheelchair through a crowded airport. Book your flight early in the day. Aim for the least congested days. Tickets on those days usually are cheaper.
Have a backup plan: Don't go looking for trouble, but assume problems may crop up. Have a plan that includes such things as carrying medications, extra clothing and emergency contacts.
Busy airports: In theory, all airports have the same responsibilities and goals when it comes to handling travelers needing assistance. The busiest airports are the most experienced and capable of handling special cases. But these airports usually are "hubs" and they can get overwhelmed when the system is under duress due to high traffic delays.
Reduce the load: Check the TSA's and your airline's website for items that are allowed to be carried onto the airplane and the limits placed on the size of luggage. Carry only the essentials with you.
Creature comforts: Pack cost-saving snacks, reading material and portable power banks to keep mobile devices working. You will be glad you prepared for possible delays, rather than just complain about them. This also will save you money.
Download your airline's mobile app: Keep up-to-date on your flight status and gate changes.
Know your rights: Numerous travel websites can be found online that explain passenger rights, including the specific rights given to disabled travelers. As the U.S. Department of Transportation celebrated the 36th anniversary of the passage of the Air Carrier Access Act, it posted a listing of these "disability rights." Visit transportation.gov/airconsumer/passengers-disabilities for more details.