The Kern County Museum is ready for a blast from the past on Sunday. After its successful inaugural Village Flea in October, it has brought back the event with twice the vendors and, organizers hope, twice the fun.
Last year's event brought in 1,300 attendees, who listened to tunes from The Huckleberry Band, snacked and shopped among 20 vendors.
"The feedback was that it was fun and the vendors made money," said Nicole Bolinger, the museum's marketing director. "People who went found some good stuff."
Bolstered by a good show, the museum redoubled its efforts organizing this second event.
"We've got double the vendors and we really haven't had to market much," Bolinger said. "Vendors are sharing, people are sharing it like crazy on Facebook so it’s exciting."
Vendors include In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques, Dragonfly Treasure, Disco Trash Vintage, Cactusamongus and Retail Therapy.
In addition to offering vintage furniture, glassware, collectibles, clothing, artwork and curiosities, this year's event will also feature local handmade goods by local artisans.
Bolinger said they're aiming for 2,000 to attend Sunday's event, which will also feature music by the returning Huckleberry Band and DJ Adam.
There will be plenty to snack on as well with food vendors such as Fat Boyz BBQ; Homies Tacos; Jane's Chill Grill, serving burgers and fries; Luvspun, serving gourmet cotton candy; Kona Ice shaved ice; Three Bullies Ice Cream; and Carnie Kettle Corn.
If this event is as successful as the last, the museum is planning to offer both a spring and fall gathering going forward.
"There are a lot of hand-made vendors who were occupied elsewhere but wanted to take part (in the future). We absolutely do want it to grow."
Keeping entry affordable — $5, free for children 12 and under — is also key for the event that is a fundraiser for the museum.
"It's a fun event to watch people find their treasures and enjoy good food and music," Bolinger said. "A low-key, fun event and the weather is going to be beautiful."
