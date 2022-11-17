Town & Country Village Shopping Center tree lighting set for Nov. 25

It will be the brightest night of the year at the Town & Country Village Shopping Center when it holds its annual tree lighting.
This free annual tradition brings together families, pets and merchants for an afternoon of holiday fun.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It will be the brightest night of the year at the Town & Country Village Shopping Center when it holds its annual tree lighting.
This free annual tradition brings together families, pets and merchants for an afternoon of holiday fun.
SafeFurr Place Animal Rescue and Kern County Animal Services will kick things off with a pet parade from Village Pet Market to the Christmas tree at 3:30 p.m.
Area owners who want to part their pet to participate are encouraged to sign up via email at townandcountryvillage@gmail.com. (Pets must be on leashes during the parade.)
Other family-friendly activities and treats will include free photos with Santa (inside Albertsons), visits with Olaf, balloon animals courtesy of Shriner clowns, face painting, selfie and coloring stations, holiday treats, and hot cocoa from the Salvation Army canteen.
Performances will include the Centennial High Carolers, Panama Buena-Vista Strolling Strings, St. Philip’s Youth Music Ministry carolers, Penn Point Dance Academy and holiday music and partying with B-Town Sounds.
Weather and conditions permitting, the Bakersfield City Fire Department will host the official lighting at dusk.
Festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the center, 8200 Stockdale Highway at Coffee Road.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Shriner Hospitals for Children and the Salvation Army.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 293,173
Deaths: 2,566
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 288,159
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.04
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 11/10/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.