Town & Country Village Shopping Center to host annual tree lighting

Promising to offer the brightest night of the year, Town & Country Village Shopping Center will host its annual tree lighting event on Friday.
Kick off your holiday season with family-friendly activities at the event that benefits Shriner Hospitals for Children and the Salvation Army.
Kids can meet Olaf and take free photos with Santa (inside Albertsons). They can also write down their wish list and send it directly to Santa's workshop via a special mailbox. (Address letters to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888).
Activities also include face painting, selfie and coloring stations, and Shriner clowns will create balloon animals. There will also be holiday treats and the Salvation Army canteen will serve hot cocoa.
KERO Channel 23’s Mike Hart will serve as master of ceremonies, introducing a number of performers including:
Dancer’s Turnout Academy and CSUB Carolers
B-Town Sounds providing holiday music and revelry
Centennial High Carolers
Panama Buena-Vista Strolling Strings
Bakersfield High Choir Group and Penche Dance Academy holiday productions.
The Bakersfield City Fire Department is also expected to take part in the lighting, weather and conditions permitting.
All activities are free of charge but donations will be accepted for the Salvation Army and Shriner Hospitals for Children.
The fun starts at 4 p.m. at Town & Country Village Shopping Center, 8200 Stockdale Highway at Coffee Road.