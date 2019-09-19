A passenger bus carrying the road crew for singer Josh Turner crashed Wednesday night, leaving one dead and seven injured, authorities in Central California say.
The country and gospel singer and his band were not on the bus, but Turner's label said he will reschedule the remaining September dates. Turner was scheduled to perform Monday night at the Kern County Fair.
No word yet from fair officials on who will replace Turner for the show at the Budweiser Pavilion.
The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported. Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.
The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.
