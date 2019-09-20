A tall, gray-haired man, who walked straight as an arrow, warmly called out to me as he approached in the center aisle of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Chapel. Like thousands of others, I recently had rushed to the iconic Cadet Chapel in Colorado Springs for a quick look before it closed this fall for four years of repairs.
It turned out Dick Mosbach was not the preacher I expected him to be. Instead, he was a retired Air Force colonel, who had graduated from the academy in its 10th class in 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War. He now is a member of small group of retired academy graduates, who serve as volunteer visitor guides.
Considered to be the most popular man-made attraction in Colorado, the Cadet Chapel once was ridiculed and shunned. Its young architect, the late Walter Netsch, endured insults from such notable architects as Frank Lloyd Wright, who claimed the design was too contemporary. (Wright had been an unsuccessful competitor for the project.)
Detractors in Congress were so opposed to building the “modern,” stark chapel that they squeezed its construction budget. Cut from the plans were the seals to keep its roof from leaking. The penny-pinching caused the more-than-50-year-old Cadet Chapel a lifetime of structural damage. Bureaucratic delays and escalating construction costs has ballooned the restoration price tag to $158 million.
But no one now is begrudging the former architectural “ugly stepchild” the work needed to allow it to thrive for another 50 years, or maybe longer. Over the decades, the Cadet Chapel has earned numerous architectural awards, been placed on the National Historic Registry and entertained more than 1 million visitors a year. It has been the scene of thousands of military weddings and has heard the prayers of countless cadets.
Mosbach entered the academy just a few years after the chapel opened and the design controversy still was raging. But it’s not the controversy that the aging warrior remembers.
“I was just a 17-year-old boy from Iowa. Being at the academy was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Mosbach said, adding that he owes a debt of gratitude to the Cadet Chapel.
“I spent a lot of time down in the Catholic Chapel,” Mosbach recalled in an Air Force story. “I’d like to think it was for my spiritual wellbeing, but in reality, it was because I needed all the help I could get to make it through this place. A lot of it was, ‘Lord, if you could get me through this place, I’d sure appreciate it.’”
Established following World War II, the U.S. Air Force Academy is the newest of the nation’s military academies and sits on a plateau at the foot of the Rocky Mountains. The Cadet Chapel is its heart and soul.
Its 17 spires thrust upward to a height of 150 feet, embodying the desire to “touch heaven,” or as the Air Force motto urges, to “Aim High.” Like the enduring poem “High Flight,” it inspires cadets and visitors to “slip the surly bonds of earth” and “touch the face of God.”
Conjuring up thoughts of airplanes and spaceships, the spires rest on a series of 100 pyramid-shaped aluminum tetrahedrons that are separated by colorful strips of stained glass. Inside, beams of light pierce the stained glass and illuminate four chapels and rooms that accommodate all the faiths of cadets and visitors.
The main chapel is the Protestant chapel, or the “upper room.” Below the Protestant Chapel are ones dedicated to the Catholic, Buddhist and Jewish faiths. Below that are prayer rooms for other faiths, including the Islamic faith. There even is a Falcon Circle for those who follow earth-centered worship.
Plans for restoring the Cadet Chapel, which opened in 1963, call for removing and replacing its aluminum skin and installing water-tight plastic seals. Before work begins on the exterior, workers will remove the south wall of the structure to allow its custom-made pews and other fixtures to be removed and stored. Workers also will remove and repair the Cadet Chapel’s 4,423-pipe organ.
After removal of the aluminum skin, panels of glass and furnishing, restoration work is scheduled to begin in November and continue for four years.
I left the Cadet Chapel in awe. My inspiration was not as much from its stunning architecture, or the massive undertaking to restore the iconic church.
Rather, it was from its endurance — its rise from ridicule to a place of great love — and its testimony to the very nature of America and the men and women of all faiths and backgrounds who defend us.
The Cadet Chapel is a reminder: E pluribus unum – Out of many, one.
