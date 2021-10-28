Today Cleaners launching Toys for Tots toy drive

Today Cleaners is partnering with Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in our community with a toy drive starting Monday.
Company owner/president Jeff Newman said he wants to continue the family-focused legacy of Today Cleaners, which has served the Bakersfield area for more than 70 years.
"We are overjoyed to partner with Toys for Tots for the third year in a row," Newman said in a news release. "No child should go without a toy at Christmas. It warms our heart to see our community come together to bring joy with toys to children in our community.
"Today Cleaners is proud to call Kern County home and looks forward to creating smiles for families and children in our community this holiday season."
For the first 250 new, unwrapped toys donated at any of the chain's many convenient locations, Today Cleaners will donate $10 per toy.
Along with toys, Today Cleaners will be accepting donations by cash or check on behalf of Toys for Tots now through Nov. 27. Find a location to donate near you by visiting todaycleaners.com.
A program of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Toys for Tots has been collecting and distributing new toys to less fortunate children since 1947. Every year, the program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million children.
To request toys for less fortunate children, contact bakersfield-ca.toysfortots.org.