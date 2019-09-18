Today is Opening Day: Gates open at 3 p.m.
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Nelly, free concert at 8 p.m.: With temperatures in the 80s, it's not quite “Hot in Herre” but Grammy winner Nelly will bring the hits tonight. The bestselling rap artist will take you back to the mid-aughts when his album "Nellyville" was in heavy radio rotation.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Truxton Mile: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Best Hot Wing Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Mighty Mustangs Drill Team: 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Ada and Love Dancing Bakersfield: 6:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 4:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 7:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
Zapata Y Su Sonora Show: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Kupido: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
