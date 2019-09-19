Today is Special Friends Day: Gates open at 9 a.m. for people with special needs. There are several activities available throughout the morning. The gates open to the general public at 3 p.m.
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
KC and the Sunshine Band, free concert at 8 p.m.: Disco isn't dead as we prepare to "Get Down Tonight" with the popular funk band. Expect a mix of the greatest hits including “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty” and “That’s The Way (I Like It)" along with new single “Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai).”
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
KC the Bull's Homemade Chili Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 4:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage; 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Tim McGraw Tribute: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Recreacion Musical: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Belinda's Allstar Dance & Gymnastics: 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage
MC Litlez Rap Show: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Black Gold Cloggers: 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Amor Y Llanto: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
