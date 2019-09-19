kc sunshine facebook

KC and the Sunshine Band will perform Sept. 19 at the Budweiser Pavilion as part of the Kern County Fair.

Today is Special Friends Day: Gates open at 9 a.m. for people with special needs. There are several activities available throughout the morning. The gates open to the general public at 3 p.m.

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

KC and the Sunshine Band, free concert at 8 p.m.: Disco isn't dead as we prepare to "Get Down Tonight" with the popular funk band. Expect a mix of the greatest hits including “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty” and “That’s The Way (I Like It)" along with new single “Give Me Some More (Aye Yai Yai).”

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

KC the Bull's Homemade Chili Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop

Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop

Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 4:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage; 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Tim McGraw Tribute: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Recreacion Musical: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Belinda's Allstar Dance & Gymnastics: 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage

MC Litlez Rap Show: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Black Gold Cloggers: 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Amor Y Llanto: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

