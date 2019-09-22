Los Rieleros Del Norte

Los Rieleros Del Norte will perform Sunday at the Kern County Fair.

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Los Rieleros Del Norte, free concert at 8 p.m.: Get ready to dance to the sounds of this El Paso, Texas-based Norteño band. Enjoy hits such as “La Delgadina," “El Columpio” and “Te Quiero Mucho.”

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Monster Truck Thunder: 6:30 p.m. Coors Grandstand; tickets $5-$10

Parade of Champions: 4:45 p.m., Sales Pavilion

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 3 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Stilt Circus: 1 to 6 p.m., Main Plaza

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 2 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8, 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Fresh Salsa Contest: 2 p.m., KC's Farmhouse

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop

Jack Spareribs: 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 2, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Belinda's Allstar Dance & Gymnastics: 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Mariachi San Marcos: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Planet Dance: 1:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Aubriann Rivera: 2 p.m.,  Goode Time Stage

Ballet Folklorico Raices Latinas: 2 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Cre & Friends: 3 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas: 3 p.m., Frontier Stage

Lighten Your Load: 3 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Shane Bruce: 4 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Stockdale Guitar Club: 4 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Left of Center: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Missteppers: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Country As Can Be: 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Dylan Perez: 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage

An Evening of Bellydance: 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Banda la Nueva Era: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

