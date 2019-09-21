Today is Gospel Day: Performances run all day on the Frontier Stage: Maurice O'Dell, 1:30 p.m., Deedra Patrick, 2 p.m.; Bread of Life Deliverance, 2:30 p.m.; The People's Missionary Baptist Church, 3 p.m.; Valley Baptist, 3:30 p.m.; Church of Christ Christian Ministries, 4 p.m.; St. John Voices of Praise, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant View, 5 p.m.; St. Peters RCM; 5:30 p.m.; Cain Memorial AME, 6 p.m.; Voices of Harvest, 6:30 p.m.; Charlin Neal; 7:30 p.m.; Jason McGee and the Choir; 8:30 p.m.
Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Pablo Cruise, free concert at 8 p.m.: Just as "Love Will Find A Way," you will find a way to mellow out to the sounds of this '70s band. Get ready to groove to hits such as “A Place in the Sun," "Whatcha Gonna Do?” and “Cool Love."
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Monster Truck Thunder: 6:30 p.m. Coors Grandstand; tickets $5-$10
Grandma & Grandpa's Cookie Contest: 2 p.m., KC’s Farmhouse
Pulford Apple Pie Contest: 6 p.m. at KC's Farmhouse
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 2:30 p.m. at the Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 1 to 6 p.m. in the Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 2 to 7 p.m. in the Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 3, 5, 6 and 8:30 p.m. on the Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 3:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 9 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m. at KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 2, 4 and 7 p.m. in KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 2 and 4:30 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage
Black Gold Cloggers: 7:30 p.m. at Goode Time Stage
Amor Y Llanto: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Centre Stage Dance: 2:30 and 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Aly Yourandy: 1:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Antak's Kempo Karate Academy: 1:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Chaz Wilson: 3:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas: 3:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Missteppers: 5 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Polynesian Spice: 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Los Chambelanes Del Ritmo: 5:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Black Gold Cloggers: 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Elijah & Jessica: 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage
PennPoint Dance: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Creation: 9 p.m., KC Lane Stage
