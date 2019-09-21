Pablo Cruise

Pablo Cruise will perform Saturday at the Kern County Fair.

 Courtesy of Pablo Cruise

Today is Gospel Day: Performances run all day on the Frontier Stage: Maurice O'Dell, 1:30 p.m., Deedra Patrick, 2 p.m.; Bread of Life Deliverance, 2:30 p.m.; The People's Missionary Baptist Church, 3 p.m.; Valley Baptist, 3:30 p.m.; Church of Christ Christian Ministries, 4 p.m.; St. John Voices of Praise, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant View, 5 p.m.; St. Peters RCM; 5:30 p.m.; Cain Memorial AME, 6 p.m.; Voices of Harvest, 6:30 p.m.; Charlin Neal; 7:30 p.m.; Jason McGee and the Choir; 8:30 p.m.

Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Pablo Cruise, free concert at 8 p.m.: Just as "Love Will Find A Way," you will find a way to mellow out to the sounds of this '70s band. Get ready to groove to hits such as “A Place in the Sun," "Whatcha Gonna Do?” and “Cool Love."

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Monster Truck Thunder: 6:30 p.m. Coors Grandstand; tickets $5-$10

Grandma & Grandpa's Cookie Contest: 2 p.m., KC’s Farmhouse

Pulford Apple Pie Contest: 6 p.m. at KC's Farmhouse

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 2:30 p.m. at the Goode Time Stage

Stilt Circus: 1 to 6 p.m. in the Main Plaza

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 2 to 7 p.m. in the Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 3, 5, 6 and 8:30 p.m. on the Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 3:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 9 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m. at KC Loop

Jack Spareribs: 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at KC Loop

Russel Brothers Circus: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop

All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 2, 4 and 7 p.m. in KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 2 and 4:30 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage

Black Gold Cloggers: 7:30 p.m. at Goode Time Stage

Amor Y Llanto: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Centre Stage Dance: 2:30 and 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Aly Yourandy: 1:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Antak's Kempo Karate Academy: 1:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Chaz Wilson: 3:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas: 3:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Missteppers: 5 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Polynesian Spice: 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Los Chambelanes Del Ritmo: 5:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Black Gold Cloggers: 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Elijah & Jessica: 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage 

PennPoint Dance: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Creation: 9 p.m., KC Lane Stage

