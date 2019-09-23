Today is Marvelous Monday: Admission is $5 for all from 3 to 9 p.m. (free for children 5 and under)
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Phil Vassar, free concert at 8 p.m.: This country hitmaker, who replaced original performer Josh Turner last week, has written for himself as well as Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Collin Raye and Alan Jackson. Expect classic tunes like "Carlene," "Just Another Day in Paradise," "Six-Pack Summer" and "That's When I Love You."
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Road to the Kern County Fair Karaoke: 6 p.m., Frontier Stage
Kitchen Craft Casserole: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7 and 9 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4, 5 and 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Street Drum Corps: 4 and 5 p.m., KC Loop Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5 and 6 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 4:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m, KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 5:30 p.m. at KC Lane Stage; 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
MC Litlez Rap Show: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Centre Stage Dance: 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage
La Misma Banda: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.