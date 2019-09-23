Vassar

Country singer Phil Vassar performs tonight at the Kern County Fair.

Today is Marvelous Monday: Admission is $5 for all from 3 to 9 p.m. (free for children 5 and under)

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Phil Vassar, free concert at 8 p.m.: This country hitmaker, who replaced original performer Josh Turner last week, has written for himself as well as Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Collin Raye and Alan Jackson. Expect classic tunes like "Carlene," "Just Another Day in Paradise," "Six-Pack Summer" and "That's When I Love You."

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Road to the Kern County Fair Karaoke: 6 p.m., Frontier Stage

Kitchen Craft Casserole: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7 and 9 p.m., Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 4, 5 and 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Street Drum Corps: 4 and 5 p.m., KC Loop Stage

Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 5 and 6 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 4:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m, KC Loop

Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop

Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 5:30 p.m. at KC Lane Stage; 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

MC Litlez Rap Show: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Centre Stage Dance: 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage

La Misma Banda: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

