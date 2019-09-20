Today is Senior Day: Free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gates open to the general public at 3 p.m.
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Tracy Byrd, free concert at 8 p.m.: It's "No Ordinary Man" who will take the stage tonight. The country crooner behind the "Watermelon Crawl" and “Holdin’ Heaven" continues his three-month string of shows that include a stop in Bakersfield.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Art & Sylvia: Noon, Main Plaza Stage
Patsy Sings the Oldies: 1 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
B Town Bang: 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Student Chopped Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Morgan Roy: 5 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Genesis Duncan: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Mariachi San Marcos: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Bakersfield Field Aerial & Flow Artists: 6:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Centre Stage Dance: 6:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Garth Brooks Tribute: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Atrevido: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Blue Mountain Tribe: 9 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 3:30, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 6:30, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 2, 4 and 7 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 4 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage; 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
