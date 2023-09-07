We've got a friend in Wasco with the return of the Wasco Rose Festival. The popular event has embraced a "Toy Story" theme for its weekend of activities.
Most activities take place on Saturday and Sunday after the kickoff with the Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant on Thursday.
On Friday, the Charles Wedel family, along with Wasco VFW Post 6742 and community leaders, will be honored at the "To Infinity and Beyond" event of Wine and Roses Under the Stars, presented by the Wasco Elk Ladies.
Last month, the Orange Heart Foundation and Wasco Rose Festival committee, which have organized the festival for the past three years, announced that the family would serve as this year's parade grand marshals. The VFW Post, which is closing, was announced as honorary grand marshals, a designation the committee added to recognize the selflessness of local groups and organizations.
The Wedel family has resided in Wasco for more than a century including Chuck, who passed away in 2021, his wife, Mickie, their four sons and 10 grandchildren. Wedels have been active in the community, involved in Little League, serving on the Wasco Recreation and Parks District board and 20/30 Club and other organizations as well as teaching and coaching through the Recreation and Parks District and Wasco High School, according to the Wasco Tribune.
The Wasco Rose Queen, named Thursday night, and local artists will also be featured at the event.
Wine and Roses Under the Stars will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge #2419, 16694 Wasco Way.
Admission for the 21-and-over event is $50, which includes two drinks. Call Liz Gerber at 661-472-3875 or Kathy Giesy at 661-378-7468 for more details.
Saturday's events begin with the Reach for the Sky Color Blast Fun Run, which begins at 7:30 a.m. sharp.
Participants have the option of the 3K walk or 5K run, which both begin at the Barker Park Little League Shelter #5.
On-site registration ($40) is available at 7 a.m. although the race kit (T-shirt and sunglasses) is not guaranteed.
Proceeds from the fun run, which is put on by the Wasco Recreation and Parks District, will support the July 4 community fireworks display.
The Traveling Tigers Club will help put on Forky's Friendly Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m.
Pancake lovers can head to the drive-thru on Sixth Place at Grace Community Church to pick up their stacks, bacon and eggs for $10.
Proceeds will help fund planned travel trips for the Wasco High School club.
After breakfast, the Wasco Rose Parade kicks off at Seventh and D streets. It continues to Poplar Avenue and ends at Barker Park.
The park at Poplar Avenue and Poso Drive will host the Wasco Rose Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This gathering will include a car show, vendors, music from DJ David Armendariz, a free children's art station and booth with free activities for kids.
There will also be an art show highlighting student work organized by the Wasco Union High School District and held in the Wasco Recreation and Parks District board room.
Around town, the Wasco Historical Society & Museum (918 Sixth St.) will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m.
Those who have worked up an appetite can swing by Wasco High School for the Lil' Bo Deep-Pit Dinner, whose drive-thru runs through the school's parking lot off Poplar.
Tickets ($20) are available at the Parks and Recreation office (1280 Poplar Ave.) or from WHS football players.
The festival also includes a two-day men's basketball tournament put on by 2nd to None and the Orange Heart Foundation. Games will be held in Richard K. Reding Gym at Palm Avenue Middle School (1017 Palm Ave.).