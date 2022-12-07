 Skip to main content
'Tis the season to shop for Second Saturday

With just over two weeks until Christmas, the rush is on for gift shopping. Downtown businesses have plenty of suggestions for gifts as well as diversions for Second Saturday.

The Hub of Bakersfield's rebranded movement is focusing on the community with a strong digital presence including an interactive map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com/map and dynamic social media campaign.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

