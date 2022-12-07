'Tis the season to shop for Second Saturday

With just over two weeks until Christmas, the rush is on for gift shopping. Downtown businesses have plenty of suggestions for gifts as well as diversions for Second Saturday.
The Hub of Bakersfield's rebranded movement is focusing on the community with a strong digital presence including an interactive map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com/map and dynamic social media campaign.
What follows are Second Saturday events as well as other downtown goings-on.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.): The tasting room will host its fourth annual Holiday Sip + Shop featuring small local shops such as The Orange Cactus, Blondies Decals, Carmz Sweets, Cigar Mas Fino, The Glazed Mug, NeaLayne, LinQride and Roxy Decor Boutique.
Chef Yana Todorova will make handmade Neapolitan pizzas on the patio and sell her pastries, chocolates and desserts.
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m., with The Habbits performing from noon to 2 p.m. and Evan Morgan from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Paper Plane Coffee Shop (819 19th St.): The new business, which will hold its grand opening on Thursday, is serving Cuban coffee and pastries.
Raised in Bakersfield, owner Hector Miranda served in the military for 19 years before his medical retirement.
While in the service, he saw the different coffee and tea culture around the world.
After retirement, he spent time in Miami's Calle Ocho, studying the Cuban culture and foods. In Boston, he learned about the gelato business from local Italian business owners.
He saw Bakersfield had a need for a shop to embody many cultures and flavors that could evoke an emotional response.
Oleander + Palm (1022 Truxtun Ave.): Also new to downtown is the shop from small-business owner Jeran McConel. Explore the curated collection of home goods, vintage items and more. Enjoy a glass of Swedish glogg while you shop.
All-Bako-All-The-Time Pop-Up: Photographer Felix Adamo ends the year strong with the completely local pop-up held in the parking lot of Cafe Smitten from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The lifelong Bakersfield fan will have his Bakersfield Twang and honky-tonk T-shirts, Bakersfield notecards and Bakersfield fine art posters.
Artist Ensley Davis, who creates under the handle Emotive Artworks, returns this month, offering some of her paintings and drawings for sale.
Fellow painter Johnny Ramos, whose Moderngigi Gallery is across the street from the cafe, will also sell paintings and prints.
Artist Ashley Peony will have some of her work as well as festive dog bandannas for sale.
Heather West of Tule Supply Co. will also bring her locally themed stickers and patches.
Santa will also be at the cafe from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New this month is The Botanist (930 18th St.), from the owners of Cafe Smitten. The new restaurant and bar will be serving brunch starting at 11 a.m., followed by lunch in the afternoon.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer a craft activity to make a mini snow globe and host a vintage clothing pop-up.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering an all-ages art project exploring patterns inspired by Alfredo M. Arreguin's painting "Metepec." Project instruction will be provided in English and Spanish from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
At 11 a.m., a docent-led Spanish/English tour will be offered for the current exhibitions: "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made," featuring works from nine Los Angeles-based female artists rendered in textiles, oil paints, cast bronze, porcelain and other materials; "Celebrating BMoA’s Summer Art Camp," highlighting the work of students ages 2 to 17 who took part in the summer program; and "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," featuring the whimsical work of the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist.
Guests can view the art free of charge courtesy of Kern Family Health Care.
Hot on the heels of its First Friday late-night outing, sandwich shop Radio Sandwich (1229 19th St.) will again attempt to sate night owls from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. It will serve its popular Git Down Patty, a patty melt made with Rankin Ranch beef, served on house-made sourdough with Fortitude Farm green tomato ketchup, grilled onions and melted American cheese, and other specials.
The Bakersfield Art Association (1607 19th St.) will host free art classes for children and adults with Charlotte White on Saturday.
With the subject of poinsettias, the children's class will be held at 1 p.m. and a class for adults will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Materials will be provided by the instructor but students are welcome to bring their own supplies. Contact Charlotte White at 661-330-2676 or charlottewhiteartist@icloud.com for more information.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.): The store will offer sales inside as well as host pop-up vendors (including Big Al's BBQ) and the F Street Farmers Market in its parking lot.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.): The farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include vendors such as Vida Juicery, Blue Magnolia Bread Co., Howie's Micheladas, French Delice and more. Tonight We Are will perform.
Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.): Guests to the fine jewelry and home goods shop can look for the perfect gift from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on Instagram for the latest news.