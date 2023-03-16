 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time to Shine at annual car show

Fans of car shows know the usual suspects — hot rods, lowriders, motorcycles, pickups — but what about strollers?

According to Harvey Reyes, president of the Carnales Unidos car club, vintage baby strollers are being displayed alongside the brightly hued and metallic motor vehicles.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases