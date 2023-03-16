Time to Shine at annual car show

Fans of car shows know the usual suspects — hot rods, lowriders, motorcycles, pickups — but what about strollers?
According to Harvey Reyes, president of the Carnales Unidos car club, vintage baby strollers are being displayed alongside the brightly hued and metallic motor vehicles.
"These baby strollers are a special interest group," Reyes said. "They spend ridiculous money painting baby strollers from the '20s and '30s. Some if they can't afford a car, they go and get a stroller off eBay."
Reyes said owners can get really creative with these mini masterpieces.
"Some paint them to match the vehicle and display them next to it."
There will be a raffle for one of these dolled-up 1930s strollers at the show on Saturday. Tickets are $20.
Beyond the specialty displays, the bulk of the show will highlight hot rods/muscle cars, motorcycles, bikes, dub cars and trucks from different eras (1969 and older, 1970-1989 and 1990 and later) and cars (1959 and older, 1960-1969, 1970-1989 and 1990 and later).
Along with awards in all categories, the show will also bestow a best in show award and a special-choice plaque, selected this year by an Eagles board member. (Along with the car show, the event is a membership drive for the fraternal organization.)
Vehicle entry is $25 and the first 100 to enter will receive an event T-shirt. The first 150 will also receive lunch with their contest entry free.
There will also be food for attendees to purchase — including corn on the cob, tacos, burritos and more — as well as other vendors selling bike and tire parts, cosmetics and perfume.
DJ Soul Town will play good tunes that are family-friendly as Reyes noted the show draws attendees of all ages.
Manuel Carrizalez with Stay Focused Ministries is organizing a kids area to give young attendees a little more to do since their interest in vehicles may not be as passionate as their parents and grandparents, Reyes said.
Funds raised from the event will go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County. The organization was selected by club members, many of whom frequented the club's Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street as children.
Reyes said he is happy to continue the tradition of organizing shows and raising funds for local groups, a cause that has been in place since Carnales Unidos was founded in 1975.
In addition to the president, who had been involved from the beginning, the club boasts other longtime members including some who have been involved nearly 20 years.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #93, 1718 17th St. It is free to attend.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.