We live in a society that spends a lot of time, money and imagination creating and idolizing superheroes. Three or four blockbuster movies a year thrill us with the exploits of characters with superpowers fighting supervillains tearing through cities and countryside and, in some cases, destroying whole planets at a time. In addition we make idols of sports figures, entertainers, politicians and sometimes even religious figures only to be disappointed by their character failures.
But what if we didn’t have to imagine a superhero? What if one already existed that could inspire us to great deeds and that never had a character failure? What would this person be like? Instead of tearing things down, he would build things up. He would give grace to the humble but resist the proud. Without a medical degree or health insurance he would heal the sick and infirm, bind up the brokenhearted, set the captives free. He would defend women in a society that victimizes them and never take advantage of them himself. He would value children and stand in the way of those that threaten them. He would feed the hungry and teach others to do the same. He would sum up all of the rules into two so that people weren’t continually under condemnation: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind and strength, and love your neighbor as yourself.
By the nature of helping people without an ulterior motive or financial gain he would become a threat to politicians whose kingdoms are built on needy people whose problems they always preach but never solve. Their final solution would be to eliminate him as a threat, either by defaming him or assassinating him. But there is one superhero that fooled them all. He took all they could throw at him, and in the end they thought they had won because they succeeded in killing him. But that was not the end of the story.
After three days he rose from the grave. He revitalized his dejected followers and empowered them to spread his good news across the world. He was a savior from the Middle East so he could reach both east and west as well as north and south. And in his words, “To as many as believe him to them he gave the power to become the children of God.” This superhero forever changed history and inspires billions still today. His effects surround us today in the many faith-based organizations that reach out to a needy world. Relief organizations like The Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse and Convey of Hope and recovery ministries like Teen Challenge. Medical ministries that grew into most of the hospital chains in the nation. And, of course, churches large and small spreading the compassion of this superhero while largely ignored by worldly media. But then they are not doing it for the publicity.
This superhero chose to invest himself in ordinary people and empower them to do extraordinary things. Because he is holy he occasionally has to bring correction. Unlike the world and social media, he has mercy and grace and a will to restore. As we are in the Easter season I invite you to rediscover the real superhero that changed, and still changes everything: Jesus Christ.
Tim Stormont is an architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.
