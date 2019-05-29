With games, live music, food and an auction, you can bet on a good time at the Tigerfight Casino Night.
The event, happening June 8, is a fundraiser for Tigerfight Foundation, a local nonprofit that gives financial support to families with children who have blood cancer. Now in its 11th year, the Casino Night takes over the second floor of the Padre Hotel.
"It's one of the best events of the year," said Chris Wilson, chairman of the foundation, who admitted he might be a little biased. "If they enjoy live music, great food and casino games, that's all the reason to go — while helping a good cause. Pairing all those together, it's just a perfect recipe to have a good time."
The night will include four casino games: blackjack, poker, roulette and craps. Guests purchasing the full casino ticket will receive chips to play and the chance to win a prize for the top three finishers.
The Padre will prepare several food stations for guests to graze from throughout the evening, while Lonely Avenue will perform. Those who just want to enjoy the food and music can buy a cheaper "social" ticket and leave the gaming to the gamblers.
There will be a live and silent auction, with items up for grabs including a Merle Haggard autographed guitar, tickets to the Magic Castle and a Dodgers game package with limo bus service, Wilson said.
Because the event does tend to sell out a few days before it happens, Wilson recommended getting tickets early.
The casino event raises on average between $55,000 and $65,000 each year, Wilson said.
Though the event has now become the biggest fundraiser for the Tigerfight Foundation, when it started 11 years ago, it was a smaller poker tournament organized by friends of Wilson and his wife, Holly, to help them during a difficult time.
The Wilson's son Ryan was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in November 2008, when he was just 18 months old. Ryan received a bone marrow transplant from his twin sister, Lauren, the following March. The twins, who also have an older brother named Alex, are about to turn 12 in June.
As Ryan was going through treatment, family friends wanted to have a fundraiser to help raise money for medical expenses, and to create a team for the Light the Night Walk, raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
"After Ryan was out of treatment, we continued to raise money at the event for the Light the Night Walk," Wilson said. "After a few walks, we got to meet other families going through what we went through. We saw a need within these families for additional financial support."
Since 2015, the foundation has given 117 donations to local families. When families first apply for a donation, they get $1,200, Wilson said, and subsequent submissions can be approved for $500 to $800. The money can be used however the family needs it — for medical expenses, rent, gas or anything else they might need.
So far, Tigerfight has raised and donated $90,000 to families going through the same thing the Wilson family did with Ryan.
"We feel like we were really blessed, even though we went through what we did," Wilson said. "We're grateful for the position we're in and feel fortunate to give back."
