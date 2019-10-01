It’s not too late to get tickets for Sunday’s performance of “We Will Rock You” at the Fox Theater.
Now until the night of the show, the theater is offering two tickets for the price of one, for select seats. No code required.
“We Will Rock You” is a musical based on the music of Queen. It follows two young rebels, Scaramouche and Galileo, fighting against the bleak conformist world they live in, a globalized future without musical instruments, according to press materials. They join the Bohemians on a quest for “the unlimited power of freedom, love and rock.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.
Buy tickets at the box office from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and tomorrow, by phone at 324-1369 or at eventbrite.com. For more information, go to thebakersfieldfox.com.
