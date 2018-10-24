Bakersfield is a last-minute town when it comes to buying tickets for events, but luckily for those procrastinators, there is still time to buy tickets for Ron White's performance on Thursday.
The "Tater Salad" and Blue Collar Comedy Tour member will return to Bakersfield for a show at the Fox Theater. Tickets are still available, at $45.50, $55.50 and $65.50. Get them online at thebakersfieldfox.com or call the theater at 324-1369 for more information.
White, well known for the cigar and glass of scotch he often has onstage with him, has been performing since 1986. With Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy, White founded the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He has been nominated for a Grammy three times, including for his 2006 comedy album "You Can't Fix Stupid."
In his 2012 comedy DVD, "A Little Unprofessional," White called Bakersfield's residents stupid ("I was in Bakersfield, California, Wednesday night. Boy, you people think you're stupid ..."). But the funnyman seems to like it here, as he keeps coming back.
