It might be too late to catch a Pink Floyd show, but luckily there's still a chance to see Brit Floyd.
The celebrated tribute show is coming to the Fox Theater on Friday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available and range from $40 to $185.
This show is a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic "The Wall" album. In addition to songs from that album, Brit Floyd will also perform songs from "The Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here" and more.
The production includes a light show, large circular screen and arch, plus projections, inflatables and other theatrics.
For tickets and more information, go to thebakersfieldfox.com or call 324-1369.
