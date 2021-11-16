Tickets on sale Thursday for 'Season of Light' planetarium shows

Tickets go on sale Thursday for "Season of Light," the traditional holiday show that will run Dec. 2 and 9 at the William M. Thomas Planetarium at Bakersfield College.
Each show will begin with a short tour of the evening sky using the planetarium's Goto Chronos star projector followed by the 37-minute all-dome "Season of Light" presentation from Loch Ness Productions using the planetarium's Spitz SciDome projector.
The show traces the history and development of many global holiday customs, all of which involve lighting up the winter season including burning the Yule log, sparkling Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, lighting of luminarias in the American Southwest and the traditional ritual of the Hanukkah menorah.
"Season of Light" also recounts the historical religious and cultural rituals — not only Christian and Jewish, but also Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi — practiced during the time of winter solstice.
Light-hearted seasonal traditions like gift-giving, kissing under the mistletoe and the 12 days of Christmas are also discussed as well as appearances by St. Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas and Santa Claus.
The astronomy portion of the show features Northern Hemisphere winter constellations and possible astronomical explanations for a "Star over Bethlehem."
Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the planetarium on campus (1801 Panorama Drive) on the second floor, northwest end of the Math-Science Building, Room 112. Everyone will need to be masked and vaccinated for the indoor show.
Tickets, which must be purchased in advance at the Bakersfield College Ticket Office or online at bumblebeetickets.com, are $8, $6 for seniors and children ages 5-12 years old. No tickets will be sold at the door.