Tickets on sale Friday for CSUB's Party in the Park

We're still four months from Halloween but that shouldn't stop anyone from making plans. The CSUB Alumni Association will host its Party in the Park on Oct. 28 with a holiday theme.
Early bird tickets for the fall food and wine event go on sale Friday.
Guests are encouraged to dress in costume at the event that will also feature samples of customer-favorite dishes from local restaurants, craft beer and wine. DJ Danny P will provide music, and a silent auction will be held with items donated by local businesses, artisans and others.
Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for CSUB alumni pursuing their graduate degree on campus and alumni-student mentoring initiatives.
Party in the Park will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at CSUB Alumni Park on campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
Early bird tickets ($50) will be available during the month of July at csub.edu/pip. After Aug. 1, tickets will rise to $60, except for CSUB alumni, faculty and staff. Those who volunteer for one hour at the event can purchase tickets for $30. Tickets will be $70 at the gate on the day of the event.