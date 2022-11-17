 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale for HolidayLights at CALM

HolidayLights tickets

Tickets are on sale now for HolidayLights at CALM, the drive-thru lights display that will run Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 at California Living Museum.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian, File

Tickets are on sale now for HolidayLights at California Living Museum.

The annual event, now in its 20th year, will continue as a drive-thru experience starting on Nov. 26.

