Tickets on sale for HolidayLights at CALM

Tickets are on sale now for HolidayLights at California Living Museum.
The annual event, now in its 20th year, will continue as a drive-thru experience starting on Nov. 26.
Get ready to load up your loved ones into passenger vehicles (no RVs, buses or limousines are allowed) to travel a mile-long winding path through CALM's expansive parking lot, flanked by dazzling animated light displays and new displays, designed and installed by Bakersfield resident Josh Barnett and his company Lightasmic!
"HolidayLights is a long-standing tradition that families look forward to, not to mention CALM's largest fundraiser," Russell Bigler, CALM Foundation chair, said in a news release. "We had such positive feedback about last year's drive-thru format, with generations of family members able to enjoy the amazing lights from the comfort of their own vehicles. HolidayLights is something we all look forward to, and it directly benefits CALM's animal care and wildlife rehabilitation services."
Starting Nov. 26, the event will run nightly (except Christmas) through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance online at calmzoo.org or at the CALM gift shop, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. CALM members receive a 20% discount and military members and veterans receive 10% off tickets.
This is CALM's largest fundraiser and every dollar raised stays at the zoo to help improve the facility and its programs.
It has been voted best annual event by readers of The Bakersfield Californian, part of the top 10 light shows in the western U.S. by the Los Angeles Times, and among the 10 Best Zoo Light Shows in the U.S by USA Today.
