Tickets on sale for CASA Boot Scootin' Derby

CASA of Kern County is holding its annual Boot Scootin’ Derby this year and is looking for hospitality hosts for the May 1 event.
Those who purchase a "table" ($1,500 for eight people) will receive the dinner and other accoutrement to celebrate this Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser at home.
The all-inclusive package, which will be delivered to the host's home, includes dinner specially prepared by chef Lino Gonzalez of Chef Lino’s Grill, lots of libations (wine, bourbon and beer, oh my!) and a party crate with table decor, souvenir gifts and more. Also included is full access to access to tech support so that you can livestream the event, allowing guests to bid on live auction items and show off their attire for the “best dressed” contest.
Those who are keeping it small can purchase individual tickets for $150, which includes dinner that can be picked up by the attendee along with access to the livestream and auctions. Individuals who don't want dinner can purchase access to the event and auctions for $20.
Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization, which trains court-appointed special advocates to empower and amplify the voices of hundreds of children and youth in foster care.
The Boot Scootin’ Derby livestream will start at 6 p.m. May 1. Purchase tickets by calling 631-2272 or online at kerncasa.org/derby.