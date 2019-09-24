World Records has three shows coming up in early 2020 and tickets for each will go on sale on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The concerts are: Los Lobos on Jan. 3, John McCutcheon on Jan. 17 and Elvin Bishop Band on Feb. 8.
World Records owner Pat Evans noted that the third show will be the 100th concert of the No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series, and also that Los Lobos quickly sold out last time they performed here.
Tickets can be purchased in person or over the phone at 325-1982.
