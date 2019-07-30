Farm to Table(aux) isn’t until October, but tickets are going fast.
The event, a benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, will be held Oct. 4 at Highgate at Seven Oaks from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The theme is “Van Gogh: Arty Night.”
Guests will be able to enjoy farm-to-table food, artisan cocktails, craft beer and boutique wines, plus several tableaux vivants, or “living pictures,” a raffle and an auction.
Individual tickets are $150, or guests can buy a table of eight for $1,200. For more information, go to bgclubsofkerncounty.org or call 325-3730.
