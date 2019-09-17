The photos of smiling people with their thumbs up are everywhere: on social media, in the news and all around town. But one picture is what started it all for Thumbs Up, Cancer Down.
In 2014, when KGET weatherman Kevin Charette saw a photo on Facebook of his friend David Marcus, in his signature pose, at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, he recognized the other patient in the photo too, also with his thumb up.
It was Naythan Bryant, whom Charette had coached years earlier on his Northwest Baseball team. He had been diagnosed with a kind of lymphoma. The weatherman would later arrange a visit with Bryant at CBCC. With Marcus there too, the three of them took a photo, thumbs up, not yet knowing it would spark a movement.
"It's positive, it's uplifting," said Allison Perkins-Thomas, the organization's executive director, of the countless photos that have been shared.
Now five years later, myriad photos of people smiling with their thumbs up have been shared with the simple goal of making people fighting cancer feel a little better.
"Like our website says, we know we can't cure cancer but we can bring comfort," said Bryant, who is now cancer-free and an intern at the nonprofit he helped inspire. "We want people to know there are organizations out there that want to be there for you on your journey."
In 2015, Charette and co-founder Cody Brutlag decided to add another component to the photo-sharing campaign, something that would help cancer patients in a tangible way. They came up with the concept of a Power Up Pack, filled with items to help patients as they go through treatment.
The packs include a phone charger, hand sanitizer, a pen and notebook, hat and blanket. The majority of these are given for free to patients, though a few have been purchased outside of the Bakersfield community.
"From my personal experience, you spend long hours in that chair," during chemotherapy, Bryant said. "So the phone charger is perfect. The blanket is perfect for the cold rooms you always have in treatment. The pen and journal is cool because you can document your journey through treatment."
"And then you have the bag to put everything in," Perkins-Thomas added. "So every time you go to chemo, you can pick up the bag and go."
Bryant and Perkins-Thomas, who is also a cancer survivor, said local treatment centers identify patients who should receive a free Power Up Pack. Occasionally, the two of them get to go in and hand out the packs themselves.
"When I was in the treatment center, I remember every single visitor that came and dropped something off or just sat and talked with us," Bryant said.
To help fund the 500-plus Power Up Packs it gives each year, Thumbs Up has held an annual Game Show Night fundraiser since 2016. This year's event, held Sept. 14 at 1933 Event Center, quickly sold out.
"Each table is a team, and throughout the night, team members get called up to play," Bryant said. "It's fun to see because people get super competitive."
The event is the main fundraiser for Thumbs Up, Cancer Down and raised $35,000 this year. For now, the focus is on the packs but Perkins-Thomas said the organization would like to eventually start other programs, like support groups, in the future.
Perkins-Thomas said people can get involved and help Thumbs Up, Cancer Down by donating money or hosting a fundraising party for the organization.
Now 22 and a senior at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Bryant was eager to spend his summer giving back to the organization that was there for him as he fought cancer.
"For me, it meant a ton," he said of that support. "We'd get hundreds of photos a day. It really showed how great people can be. It showed people do care, even if they don't know you. It would be enough to make the day better."
Though Marcus, the other inspiration for the nonprofit, died earlier this year, his legacy and spirit lives on through Thumbs Up, Cancer Down.
"Because David was so instrumental, like Naythan, it makes us want to raise more money and have more bags to help more people," Perkins-Thomas said.
"He was just valiant," Bryant said. "Carrying out his goal now that he's not here is something we would love to work toward."
