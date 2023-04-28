Thrill of the grill with return of CSUB barbecue

CSUB is ready to fire up the grill Thursday after a three-year hiatus, bringing back one of Bakersfield’s rites of spring.
CSUB is ready to fire up the grill Thursday after a three-year hiatus, bringing back one of Bakersfield’s rites of spring.
The 48th annual CSUB Athletics Spring Barbecue returns to the Icardo Center at 5:30 p.m.
Music will be provided by local party band Mento Buru and DJ Mikey.
"The CSUB spring barbecue is one of the original social events of the year in Bakersfield," said Matt Munoz, Mento Buru vocalist. "As CSUB alumni, we are proud to be back on campus and onstage to provide entertainment for fellow 'Runners and supporters to enjoy.
"Expect to have a seriously great time."
For dinner, guests will choose from the following entree options: New York steak, teriyaki chicken or a vegetarian dish. Beer and wine also will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $40 per person, with discounts available for groups, CSUB students and employees. Online ticket buyers can also opt for a "BBQ and Baseball" ticket ($45) that includes an outer grandstand ticket to a 'Runners baseball game of your choice (May 12, 13 or 14, against UC Riverside; or May 25, 26 or 27, against CSUN).
Purchase tickets at GoRunners.com/BBQ or by calling 661-654-BLUE or 661-654-GOLD.
All proceeds benefit the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund, which provides educational and competitive opportunities for more than 300 student-athletes at CSUB.
