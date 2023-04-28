 Skip to main content
Thrill of the grill with return of CSUB barbecue

CSUB is ready to fire up the grill Thursday after a three-year hiatus, bringing back one of Bakersfield’s rites of spring.

The 48th annual CSUB Athletics Spring Barbecue returns to the Icardo Center at 5:30 p.m.

